Discrete Random Variables: Videos & Practice Problems
Discrete Random Variables Practice Problems
A bakery tracks the number of burnt loaves in each batch of loaves. The probability distribution for burnt loaves per batch is:
Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of this distribution.
In a lottery game, there are tickets sold, each costing . One ticket is drawn at random as the winner. The winner receives a prize of , which includes the cost of the ticket. Find the expected value for a player who buys ticket.
The table shows the number of electric scooters owned by households in a neighborhood.
Construct a probability distribution for the number of scooters per household.
Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation for the following probability distribution.
A charity is selling raffle tickets to raise funds. The grand prize is a new laptop valued at , the second prize is a bicycle worth , and there are third prizes of gift cards. If tickets are sold, what is the expected value for a player who buys ticket?
A survey was conducted to record the number of books read by students in a literature class during the last month. The data collected is as follows:
Graph the histogram representing the probability distribution for the number of books read. Then, describe the shape of the distribution.
Refer to the following distribution. Is it a valid probability distribution? If not, explain your reasoning.
The table shows the number of books read by students in a summer reading program. Construct a probability distribution for the number of books read.
The table displays how many books were read by students in a summer reading program.
Create a histogram for the corresponding probability distribution and describe the shape of the distribution.
A national health agency maintains records on various fertility treatments. One common treatment is intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is less invasive than IVF. The agency publishes a report showing the outcomes of IUI cycles based on patient age groups. The chart below shows data for patients under the age of :
Successful pregnancy:
No pregnancy:
You are analyzing the success rate of IUI procedures for a research study. You randomly select IUI cycles from the under- age group for a detailed review. None of the selected cycles resulted in a successful pregnancy.
i. Your supervisor argues that it is extremely unlikely to select cycles with successful pregnancies randomly. Determine whether your supervisor's concern is valid.
ii. What type of probability distribution would best model the number of successful pregnancies in such samples? Do you think the distribution of successful outcomes is discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.
In a certain city, the daily water usage for households with two people has a mean of liters and a standard deviation of liters. For households with three people, the mean is liters and the standard deviation is liters. If one household of each type is selected at random and their usages are independent, what is the mean and standard deviation of the total water usage?
A company’s average monthly electricity bill is . Due to a rate change, each bill is increased by and a fixed service charge of is added. What is the new mean monthly bill?
A quiz competition can last or rounds. Over competitions, the probability distribution for the number of rounds is as follows: , , , and . Based on this distribution, calculate the population mean, variance, and standard deviation for the number of rounds played.
A factory produces light bulbs, and the number of defective bulbs found in a random sample of bulbs is given by the following probability distribution:
Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution.
Is the mean of a probability distribution always equal to one of the possible outcomes of the random variable? Briefly explain.
A raffle ticket costs . There is a chance of winning the grand prize, and a chance of winning a consolation prize. If you win the grand prize, you receive . If you win the consolation prize, you get your back. What is the expected net gain for ticket?
Use the following probability distribution to find the probability that fewer than televisions were sold on a given day.
Refer to the probability distribution in the table below. Determine the probability that the number of televisions sold on a given day is from to .
A hospital emergency room receives an average of patients per hour. The arrivals follow a Poisson distribution. What is the probability that more than patients arrive in each of the first hours?
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
For a variable , calling it a random variable means its value is determined by a predictable pattern rather than by chance.
In a statistics class, let represent the amount of water (in liters) a person drinks in one day. Determine whether the random variable is discrete or continuous. Explain your answer.
Let represent the number of daily visitors to a local aquarium. Determine whether the random variable is discrete or continuous. Provide an explanation.
A ticket counter can assist up to customers in any given minute. The number of arriving customers per minute follows a Poisson distribution with a mean of . What is the chance that over customers come in the first minute?
A bank teller can serve up to customers per minute. The number of customers arriving each minute for minutes is: , , , , , , , , , . At the start, no customers are waiting. What is the number of customers waiting at the end of minute ?
A bank teller can serve a maximum of clients per minute. The average number of clients arriving is per minute. Create a table showing the number of clients waiting at the end of each minute for minutes and answer the following question. What is the number of clients waiting at the end of the th minute if the arrivals each minute are: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ?
The following graph shows the number of goals scored by a local soccer team in their last eight matches. Determine whether the graph represents a discrete random variable or a continuous random variable. Explain your reasoning.
The graph shows the weights (in kilograms) of different fish caught during a fishing competition. Is the variable in the graph discrete or continuous? Explain your reasoning.
A company studied the number of digital cameras in households and found the probability distribution:
Would it be unusual for a household to have no digital cameras? Explain your reasoning.
A researcher conducted a survey on the number of pets in households. The probability distribution for the random variable (number of pets) is given below:
Determine the missing probability for , so that the probability distribution is complete.