A national health agency maintains records on various fertility treatments. One common treatment is intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is less invasive than IVF. The agency publishes a report showing the outcomes of IUI cycles based on patient age groups. The chart below shows data for patients under the age of 30 30 :

Successful pregnancy: 25 % 25\%

No pregnancy: 75 % 75\%

You are analyzing the success rate of IUI procedures for a research study. You randomly select 8 8 IUI cycles from the under- 30 30 age group for a detailed review. None of the selected cycles resulted in a successful pregnancy.

i. Your supervisor argues that it is extremely unlikely to select 8 8 cycles with 0 0 successful pregnancies randomly. Determine whether your supervisor's concern is valid.

ii. What type of probability distribution would best model the number of successful pregnancies in such samples? Do you think the distribution of successful outcomes is discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.