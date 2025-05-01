- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Discrete Random Variables: Videos & Practice Problems
Discrete Random Variables Practice Problems
A study records the number of times customers visited a particular store in a month. The following table represents the possible values of the random variable (number of visits) and their corresponding probabilities:
Determine whether this distribution is a probability distribution. Explain your reasoning.
True or False? The mean of a probability distribution indicates the expected value of the random variable.
A variable representing the number of cars passing through a toll booth in an hour is an example of which type of random variable?
What does the mean (expected value) of a discrete random variable indicate in probability theory?
Determine whether the following represents a discrete probability distribution.
Consider the table for a random variable :
Is this a discrete probability distribution?
A discrete probability distribution has five outcomes with probabilities . Determine the missing probability that makes the distribution valid.
Let denote the number of cars parked at an apartment overnight, with probabilities
Verify whether this is a valid discrete probability distribution, and provide an explanation.
Using the table below, what is the expected net winnings per spin (from the player’s point of view)? Round to three decimals.
Each spin in a game costs . The outcomes and net profits (relative to the bet) are shown in the table below.
Suppose a player averages games in one hour. What is the player’s expected net winnings over the hour? (Round to the nearest cent.)
Each spin in a game costs . The outcomes and net profits (relative to the bet) are shown in the table below.
What is the standard deviation of a player’s net winnings on a single spin? (Round to the nearest cent.)
A survey collected data on the number of pets owned per household. Let the random variable represent the number of pets in a household. The probability distribution is as follows:
What is the probability that a randomly selected household has no pets?
A factory records the discrete probability distribution for the number of company cars, , owned by an employee in a certain department as follows:
What is the probability that a randomly chosen employee in this department owns exactly company cars?
A discrete probability distribution for the random variable that defines the number of times a person visits a gym in a week is provided below.
What is the probability that a randomly chosen person visits the gym either or times in a week?
For a population, the probability mass function for the number of children is provided below.
What is the probability that a randomly selected mother has or more children?
A quality control inspector observes the number of defects per widget with the following probability distribution:
If a widget is chosen at random, what is the expected number of defects per widget?
A random variable X represents the number of emails a manager receives in an hour. Which statement best describes X?
What does a probability distribution table for a discrete random variable display?
Why is it important that the probabilities in a discrete probability distribution sum to 1?
Given the following table, is it a valid probability distribution?x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.2, 0.5, 0.1, 0.3
Which of the following tables represents a valid probability distribution for a discrete random variable X?
A probability distribution for X is given as follows:x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.25, 0.35, 0.15, ?What is the missing probability?
If the probabilities for all but one outcome in a discrete probability distribution are known, how can you find the missing probability?
Given the following probability distribution for X:x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.1, 0.3, 0.4, 0.2What is the probability that X is at least 2?
A company tracks the number of customer complaints per day. The probability distribution is:x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.2, 0.5, 0.2, 0.1What is the probability of receiving at most 1 complaint in a day?
A survey of 100 customers found the following frequencies for the number of products purchased: 0 products (10 customers), 1 product (40 customers), 2 products (30 customers), 3 products (20 customers). Construct the probability distribution table for X = number of products purchased.
A die is rolled. What is the probability distribution table for the random variable X = number shown on the die?
Given the following probability distribution:x: 0, 1, 2P(x): 0.2, 0.5, 0.3What is the expected value (mean) of X?