- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator: Videos & Practice Problems
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator Practice Problems
Find the -score that has a cumulative area of to its left under the standard normal curve.
The stopping distance of a motorcycle follows a normal distribution with a mean of feet and a standard deviation of feet. What stopping distance represents the third quartile, ?
Determine the -score that has of the area under the standard normal curve to its left.
Determine the -score that has of the area under the standard normal curve to its left.
Determine the positive -score where the area between and is equal to of the total distribution.
Determine the positive -score where the area between and is equal to of the total distribution.
Suppose the daily amount of nitrogen dioxide in a city is normally distributed with a mean of parts per billion and a standard deviation of parts per billion. What is the probability that on a randomly selected day, the nitrogen dioxide level is between and parts per billion?
Consider the random variable , which follows a normal distribution with a mean and a standard deviation . Determine the probability that falls between and , i.e., .
Suppose we have a normally distributed random variable with a mean and a standard deviation . Determine the value for which of the total area under the normal curve lies to the left of .
In a certain region, the daily energy usage of households (in kilowatt-hours) is normally distributed with a mean and a standard deviation . What daily energy usage represents the th percentile of this distribution?
IQ scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected person has an IQ score less than ? Is this considered an unusual event?
The test scores for a class are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly chosen student scored between and ? Is this considered an unusual event?
Suppose exam scores in a statistics course are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected student scored higher than ? Is this considered an unusual event?
The duration of a phone call at a customer service center is normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What is the probability that a randomly selected call lasts less than minutes?
The time it takes for a commuter to drive to work is normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What is the probability that a randomly selected commute takes between and minutes?
The weights of packages shipped by a company are normally distributed with a mean of pounds and a standard deviation of pounds. What is the probability that a randomly selected package weighs more than pounds?
The following graph shows the normal distribution of the heights (in ) of a certain plant species. Find the probability that a randomly selected plant falls within the shaded region.
A study finds that of university freshmen own a car. If you randomly select freshmen, what is the probability that exactly of them own a car? Decide whether or not applying the normal approximation is suitable for this case, and if using it is possible. Is this event considered unusual?
A study finds that of university freshmen own a car. If you randomly select freshmen, what is the probability that fewer than of them own a car? Decide whether or not applying the normal approximation is suitable for this case, and if using it is possible. Is this event considered unusual?
A study finds that of university freshmen own a car. If you randomly select freshmen, what is the probability that at least of them own a car? Decide whether the normal approximation is suitable, and use it if possible. Is this event unusual?
Compute the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of .
Calculate the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of .