- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator: Videos & Practice Problems
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes a z-score in the context of the standard normal distribution?
If a data point has a z-score of -2.0, what does this indicate about its position relative to the mean?
You are asked to sketch a normal distribution and shade the region representing P(z > 1.5). Which part of the graph should be shaded?
A graph of the standard normal distribution is shaded between z = -2 and z = 0. What probability does this shaded region represent?
What is the probability that z < 1.25 in the standard normal distribution? (Use a z-table or calculator.)
Find the probability that z is between -0.5 and 1.0 in the standard normal distribution.
Which TI-84 calculator function would you use to find the probability that z is between -1.2 and 0.8?
To find P(z > 2.0) using a TI-84, what should you enter as the lower and upper bounds?
If you want to find the probability that z is between -1.5 and 1.5, which bounds should you use in the calculator?
What z-score corresponds to the 90th percentile in the standard normal distribution? (Use invNorm on a TI-84.)
A left-tail probability is given as 0.025. What is the corresponding z-score? (Use invNorm.)
You are given P(z > a) = 0.10. Which calculator setting should you use to find the corresponding z-score?
If a problem asks for the probability that z is less than a certain value, which tail is being referenced?
If your calculator only accepts left-tail probabilities, how do you convert P(z > 1.2) = 0.1151 to a left-tail probability?
A TI-84 Plus (not CE) only accepts left-tail areas. You are given P(z > b) = 0.30. What area should you input to find z?
Why is it important to adjust the window settings on a TI-84 before graphing a shaded normal region?
What might happen if you do not set appropriate window parameters before using the shadeNorm function?
A student finds P(z < 0.75) using both a z-table and a TI-84 calculator. The z-table gives 0.7734, and the calculator gives 0.7734. What does this indicate?
If a calculator gives a probability of 0.8413 for z < 1.0, but a z-table gives 0.8415, what is the most likely reason for the small difference?
A company wants to know the probability that a randomly selected employee’s test score (standardized) falls between z = -1.2 and z = 2.0. Calculate this probability.
A hospital wants to set a cutoff for the top 5% of patient scores on a standardized test. What z-score should be used as the cutoff?
A researcher uses a TI-84 to find P(z > 1.96) and gets 0.0250. The z-table gives 0.0250. What should the researcher conclude?
What are the mean and standard deviation of the standard normal distribution?