Welcome back, everyone. So in the last couple of videos, we've seen how to find probabilities from z scores and vice versa using our z table. We just look up the value that we're given to find the missing one. Now obviously, this means that we have to have our table with us, and this gets kind of tedious and a little bit more complicated when you start getting harder problems like finding areas between two z scores. So what I want to do in this video is show you that if you have the option of using a calculator on a homework or test or quiz or something like that, how to find probabilities from z scores using a TI-eighty four.

Alright? We're going to see that using our calculators, we're going to find probabilities much, much quicker. I'm going to show you the two functions we'll need to do that. Alright? Let's get out our calculators and we'll do some examples together.

Alright? Let's get started. So let's just go ahead and jump right into our first problem and I'll show you the steps. Basically, we're going to sketch a graph in order to represent each problem and then use a calculator to find the probability. Now we've seen how to calculate probabilities of these types of problems before, where z in this case, the probability that z is less than some value, which is negative 0.81.

We would just go to our table, and we would look up that value. And spoiler alert, it would be this one right over here, 0.0209. But we want to do this on a calculator, right? So first, let's go ahead and just sketch out the problem. And again, we've seen how to do this before.

I'm going to go ahead and draw a little graph like this. Remember, this is going to be our zero point down the middle, like this right over here. So a z score that's negative and slightly less than one is probably going to be around over here somewhere. Right? So this would be negative 0.81.

So we're going to just draw the line like this, and basically, this should just be the area to the left of that value. So it's going to be something like this. All right? So we've got these. This is going to be our highlighted area.

Actually, let me go ahead and just do that in green. So then how would we do this on a graphing calculator? All right? So what we're going to do is we're going to go over to our calculator. And actually, before we get started, I want you to go ahead and access the window settings because these are going to be the window settings that you should use.

Otherwise, if you do all these steps here, you may not actually get to see the graph because it might be out of focus. So I'm just going to go ahead and assume that you paused the video and plugged in these window settings, and we'll see why in just a second. So the first thing we're going to do is we're going to go ahead to our calculator and we're going to access the distribution function. So you're going to hit second and then a little button that says variables or vars. The thing on top of it should say distr, so distribution.

If you're going to go and do that, it's going to open up a menu with a couple of functions here. These are functions that will basically just spit out numbers on the main screen of the calculator. One of them is called normalcdf, which basically will just give you a number only. But if you go to the right tab, it's the draw tab, and it's actually going to use the calculator's graphing function and graphing tools to do this. I like using this because it gives you the graph, and it's much less likely that you'll make a mistake.

So go ahead and hit that shade normal, and also the plug the inputs are going to be exactly the same for both of the functions. So I'm going to use shade normal. Okay? So now we're just going to move on to step two, which is we're going to plug in the lower and upper bounds. Essentially, what this is doing is telling the graphing calculator where on the x axis, where on this axis over here to use for its calculation of area.

Alright? So, what happens is if you're using a if you're finding a probability that z is less than some number, like our problem here, then what you're going to do is your lower bound is going to be essentially negative infinity. Right? Your calculator can actually hit negative infinity, but it can hit some really, really high numbers, which is negative one times 10 to the ninety ninth power. This is what it could be the number that's there by default, so you just don't change it.

Then for the upper bound, you're just going to plug in whatever z score you're trying to find here. Right? So in this case, this is going to be our negative 0.81. Right? So let's go over to our calculator and actually do that.

So this is going to be negative oops. This is negative one. If you needed to plug this in again, you should do that. It's negative 1 e 99. And this is going to be negative 0.81.

Now remember, for normal standard normal distribution, mu is zero and sigma is one, so you just leave those alone. And then you just go ahead and hit the draw function. Essentially, what we get is we just get a nice pretty little graph right over here that shows exactly what our sketch graph looks like. It's pretty close. Right?

So this is essentially the graph that it's showing us. Right? So, again, if you plug this in and you kind of just compare your two graphs, it's going to make it a lot less likely that you'll make a mistake. Okay? The number that we're looking for is right over here.

The area button, the area number, which in this case is 0.2. And then we said this was going to be nine zero, but this is actually, five numbers, but it actually rounds to basically 0.209, which is exactly what we saw from our table. So if you compare those two numbers, you'll find that they're exactly the same. Okay? So that's it.

That's how to calculate the probabilities. All right? Now, what you're going to do here is when you're done and actually, after you've done the three steps over here, what you're going to do is you're going to go over to your calculator and you'll hit the Clear button to go back to the main screen. And then what you'll do is you'll have to go back into the menu, so second program, and then you can hit the Clear draw. This basically just wipes the graph so you can just start on the next problem.

So I always recommend that you do that. So alright. So let's move on to now our second problem over here because it's just going to work the exact same way. So here we've got a probability of the z score being between negative one and positive one. So let's go ahead and draw that on a graph.

What would this actually look like? Well, so now we're going to go over down here, and we're going to look at our z scores. So again, this is sort of like the middle over here. This would be like our dotted line for the mean or the center. And negative one would be something like over here, and then positive one would be something over here.

Now again, if we had to do this using a Z table, we'd have to figure out two Z scores, we'd have to subtract them and things like that, but I'm going to show you this is much easier by using our calculator. So we've got our two values over here, which basically means that the shaded region is going to be this one right over here. It's everything that is between these two numbers. So how do we do this? So let's go back to the steps.

You're going to go and go to your graphing calculator. Hit the second vars button. Then again, just go to your normal sorry. Go to the draw, shade normal. Now what we're going to do here is because we're finding a value or probability between two values, our inputs are going to be slightly different.

Instead of going from negative infinity all the way up to the value that we're looking for, basically what you're going to do here is you're going to plug your lower value as just obviously the one that's to the left and the upper value as the number that is to the right. Right? This is essentially saying to the calculator, only calculate the area between these two Z scores. Okay? So that's what we're going to do here.

So we're going to change our lower and upper bounds, and this is going to be just negative one, and you're going to set the upper one to be positive one. Again, your mu and sigma don't change them, and you're going to hit the draw. See how it basically just gives you the area and it leaves off everything to the left, which is really cool because it doesn't do the same thing that your z table does. Alright? So over here, we can see here that the area that it's telling us is going to be, is going to be this number right over here, which is going to be 0.682.

And we can go ahead and round that if we wanted to keep it up to four decimals, 0.6827. That is correct. So 0.6827. And, we've seen this number before, actually, when we've done this. So that's correct.

So now that we see how to use this function for different types of problems, let's go ahead and take a look at some practice. Thanks for watching.