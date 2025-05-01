- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean Practice Problems
A sample of 40 students has a mean test score of 75 and a sample standard deviation of 8. For a 90% confidence interval, tα/2 = 1.684. What is the margin of error?
A sample mean is 50, population standard deviation is 12, sample size is 36, and zα/2 is 1.96. What is the 95% confidence interval for the population mean?
A sample of 20 machines has a mean output of 120 units, sample standard deviation of 15, and tα/2 = 2.093. What is the 95% confidence interval for the mean output?
A 99% confidence interval for the average monthly rent in a city is (\$900, \$1100). What does this interval mean?
A researcher reports a 90% confidence interval for the mean cholesterol level as (180, 200) mg/dL. Which of the following is a correct interpretation?
Which function on the TI-84 calculator should you use to construct a confidence interval for the mean when the population standard deviation is unknown and you have raw data?
On a TI-84 calculator, which menu do you access to find the inverse t critical value for a confidence interval?
For the same sample size and confidence level, which confidence interval will generally be wider: one constructed using the z distribution or one using the t distribution?
A student claims that using the t distribution for a large sample size (n > 100) will result in a much wider confidence interval than using the z distribution. Is this claim accurate?
A sample of 60 employees has a mean salary of \$52,000 and a sample standard deviation of \$8,000. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean salary. tα/2 for 59 degrees of freedom is 2.00.
A TI-84 calculator is used to construct a 90% confidence interval for the mean of a dataset with n = 45 and sample standard deviation s = 5. The sample mean is 100. The calculator reports tα/2 = 1.68. What is the confidence interval?
What is the degrees of freedom used in the t distribution for a sample size of 25?
Why is it important to check for random sampling before constructing a confidence interval?
A manager calculates a 95% confidence interval for average weekly sales using the z distribution, but the population standard deviation is actually unknown. Evaluate the validity of this approach.
You are given a dataset of 15 measurements. Describe the steps to construct a 99% confidence interval for the mean using a TI-84 calculator.