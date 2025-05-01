A nutrition lab is evaluating the sodium content in a new brand of vegetable soup and wants to estimate the average sodium level per serving. The lab requires the estimate to be accurate within 1.2 1.2 milligrams of the true population mean with 90 % 90\% confidence. If the population standard deviation is known to be 1.9 1.9 milligrams, what is the minimum number of soup servings they must test to meet this requirement?