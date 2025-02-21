Throughout this chapter, we've been taking a look at confidence intervals, and we learned how to find their associated critical z scores. But we have yet to fully construct a confidence interval for a population mean, mu. So that's exactly what we're going to look at here, putting everything that we've learned so far together in a step-by-step process to ultimately construct a confidence interval for you. So let's go ahead and get started here by jumping right into our example. Here, we're told that over 36 trips to work, you find a sample mean of one hour.
Now we're asked here to construct a 90% confidence interval for the true population mean travel time, and we're told here to use a population standard deviation of eighteen minutes. Now, since we're explicitly given our population standard deviation sigma in this problem, that then means that we can use x bar, our sample mean, as a point estimate and calculate our margin of error using this equation: \( e = z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \). So we can ultimately use this to construct our confidence interval. But before we get there, we have to start from the beginning with step one.
We first need to verify that we can even follow this process. The first thing that we need to check for here is that our sample is random. Now in most of these problems, you can assume that your sample is random unless you're told that it's not explicitly. In this problem, all we're told is that this is over 36 trips to work. We have no reason to think that the sample isn't random.
So we can go ahead and check that box off. Now the second thing that we want to verify is that x is normal or that our sample size n is greater than 30. This is ultimately to check that this particular random variable has a standard normal distribution. Now here we're told that our sample size n is 36. Since this value is greater than 30, we can check that box off and move on to step two, finding our critical value z alpha over two.
In order to find z alpha over two, we first need to figure out what alpha over two is. Remember that alpha is equal to one minus c, our confidence level. So we're just taking that and dividing it by two. Now in this problem, we have a 90% confidence level. So this becomes one minus 0.9 over two, which gives us a value here of 0.05.
Now from here, you can either use a calculator or a z table to look up what our critical z value is with this alpha over two value of 0.05. Whatever way you choose to do this, you should end up finding that z alpha over two is equal to 1.645 for this 90% confidence level. So with step two done, we can move on to step three and actually find our margin of error. This is using the equation that we just learned up there. This is \( z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \).
So let's go ahead and plug all of those values in to find our margin of error. First, taking that critical z value we just found, 1.645, then we're multiplying that by that population standard deviation 18 over the square root of our sample size, and that is 36. Now when we multiply this out, we will ultimately get that our margin of error here is equal to 4.935. So that's step three done. Moving on to our final step here, we're actually going to construct that confidence interval.
We're going to take our sample mean here x bar and subtract our margin of error for that lower bound and add our margin of error for that upper bound. So constructing our confidence interval here, abbreviating this CI for confidence intervals, I'm going to take my sample mean of one hour. Remember, this is equivalent to sixty minutes. So taking that sixty minutes and subtracting my margin of error 4.935 and then adding 4.935 to 60 for that upper bound. Subtracting and adding here, this ends up giving me 55.065 for that lower bound and 64.935 for that upper bound.
What does this actually mean? Well, given our confidence level of 90% and this range of values from 55.065 to 64.935, we can then interpret this as saying that we are 90% confident based on that confidence level that the mean travel time to work is between these two values fifty-five point zero six five minutes and sixty-four point nine three five minutes. So that is our fully constructed and interpreted confidence interval. Now we're going to get some more practice coming up next. And if you have any questions, feel free to let us know.
I'll see you in the next video.