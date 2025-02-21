Welcome back, everyone. Let's take a look at this example problem here. So we have an HR manager who wants to estimate the average number of sick days taken by employees each year. Now, presumably, this is a big company with lots of employees, so they are going to take a random sample of employees and see if they can estimate the total number of sick days that all of the employees will take. Right.

They take this random sample of employees and they find a couple of key pieces of information here. We find the sample mean is six point eight days. That's the sample mean. In other words, that's your X̄, which is 6.8.

We're going to use this to estimate what is the parameter μ (Mu). What's the population mean? And we have the sample standard deviation of 2.4 days. Remember, that is s, not σ (Sigma). So this s here is 2.4.

All right. So clearly, we can see here that we are trying to find a confidence interval for a population mean, which is μ. But unfortunately, we don't know what σ is. So therefore, we are going to have to follow the steps to find a confidence interval using a t-distribution. So let's go ahead and walk through the steps here.

The first thing we have to do is figure out whether the sample is random or not. We have to verify a couple of conditions first. So, is the sample random? Well, we can clearly see here that they're going to select a random sample of employees. Therefore, that condition is met.

The second condition is that the distribution of data has to be normal or the sample size has to be greater than or equal to 30. In this case, our sample size for part A, this first part that we're going to tackle over here, is that n is equal to 15. So unfortunately, that's not met. But, is the distribution of data actually normal? Well, again, most of the time you can assume that it is unless you have a lot of evidence to suggest that it's not.

In this case, what's going to happen is some people are going to take some sick days, some maybe take fewer than others. But you should probably assume here that this distribution is going to be normal and not necessarily skewed. So we can actually just go ahead and safely assume that X is normal, and therefore we can proceed with this problem here. So let's take a look at the second step here. The second step is we have to calculate a critical value.

This is where we use our tables or calculators. If we have σ known, we use a Z distribution, but we're not going to use that because we don't have σ. Instead, because it's unknown, we're going to use a t-distribution. All right, let's go ahead and figure out which t-value we're going to use for this. So our α/2, we calculate this as one minus the confidence level, \(0.9 \div 2\). That's going to be 0.05. Now, just be really careful about this because you may already have started to write a number like 1.645. Remember, that's what we used when we used the Z distribution. If the α/2 is 0.05, Z, that critical Z-score is always 1.645.

But because we're working with the t-distribution, which depends on another variable, the degrees of freedom, we can't just immediately write that number down. So we always have to keep track of what our degrees of freedom are in these types of problems. And remember, this depends on the sample size. It's n minus one. So for this problem over here, we have a sample of n = 15 employees.

Therefore, the degrees of freedom is 14. We use both of these numbers together, the α/2 and the degrees of freedom, to figure out what the t-value is, that critical t-score. So this critical t-score of 0.05 is you can go ahead and look this up in a table over here for degrees of freedom of 14. What you're actually going to find here is that this is equal to 1.761. All right.

Now remember, we use this critical t-value because we have to use this in the next equation to calculate the margin of error. The margin of error, remember, depending on whether we're using a Z-distribution or a t, is just going to be slightly different, and we're going to use this formula over here. All right. So, we have that the margin of error is just going to be our t-score, which is going to be our 1.761 times our sample standard deviation, which is 2.4 divided by the square root of the sample size, which in this case was 15. If you work this out, what you're going to find here is that this is 1.09.

That's our margin of error. Okay. So, this is going to be 1.09. Therefore, we can construct our confidence interval, which is the fourth step. Remember, your lower and upper bounds are just going to be, you're just going to have your X̄, your sample mean minus E and then plus E.

All right? So, in other words, we're just going to have our X̄, which is going to be 6.8. So X̄ minus E, X̄ plus E. In other words, this is going to be 6.8, our sample mean minus the 1.09 we just found. Then, we're going to have the 6.8 plus the 1.09 that we just found.

And what you should get over here is you should get that this is 5.71 and this is 7.89. Alright. So, this is our confidence interval. This is at 90% confidence level for this particular problem where we have a sample of 15 employees. All right.

So, in other words, we can be 90% confident that this interval over here actually captures the true average number of sick days taken by all of the employees in the company. Right. That's the population parameter. We're just estimating it. It's going to be somewhere in this interval.

We're 90% confident of that. Okay. Now let's take a look at the second problem over here because almost everything is the same. It says that now suppose that the sample that we got this data from, our X̄ of 6.8, and our sample standard deviation of 2.4. Now let's say that that wasn't 15 employees.

Let's say it was actually 41 employees. Now, how does the 90% confidence interval look now? So basically, how we were sort of interpreting this is that we created our sample, we created our confidence interval using X̄ and E, but now we're just going to go ahead and find our new confidence level using a new sort of sample size of 41 employees.

All right, so let's go ahead and take a look here. We're not going to start all of the steps out from scratch because not really a whole lot is going to change. Right?