A market analyst is testing whether product preference (Product A, B, or C) is independent of customer age group (under 30 30 , 30 – 50 30–50 , over 50 50 ). She surveys 90 90 customers and constructs a 3 × 3 3×3 contingency table.

At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, what is the critical chi-square value? What is the rejection region?