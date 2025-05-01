- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Analyze the sequence: , and determine the total number of runs and the length of each run.
Consider the sequence: . Using the table of critical values for the number of runs, determine the critical values for the number of runs that are too low and too high.
A psychologist suggests that the median number of hours spent reading per week among college students is less than hours. A random sample of students reports the following comparison:
read more than hours
read less than hours
read exactly hours
What is the research claim, and what are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?
A tech reviewer claims that the median battery life of a certain brand of smartwatch is greater than hours. Out of tested units (ignoring ties), had more than hours, and had less. Conduct a right-tailed sign test at the level of significance. What is the critical value?
A beverage company claims that the median satisfaction rating for a new drink is exactly out of . In a random sample of reviewers:
gave ratings above
gave ratings below
gave a rating equal to
What is the test statistic used for the sign test?
A volunteer group claims that the median number of weekly donations they receive is greater than . A random sample of weeks gives:
weeks had donations above
weeks had donations below
week had exactly
Use a right-tailed sign test to test the claim at .
A bakery claims that the median time to bake a loaf of bread is 6 minutes. You record the baking times (in minutes) for 12 consecutive loaves: .
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the 0.05 significance level, can you reject the bakery’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A courier company claims that the median delivery time for local packages is minutes. In a random sample of deliveries, the recorded times (in minutes) were:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the company’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A wildlife researcher records, in order, the species of birds ( for sparrow, for robin) that visit a feeder over two weeks. The sequence is as follows: . The researcher claims that the bird visits are random for species. At , do you have sufficient evidence to reject the researcher's claim using a runs test?
A fitness coach claims that a new workout routine will increase participants' strength. A random sample of individuals had their strength measured before and after following the routine. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A training coordinator claims that the median weekly hours employees spend on professional development is less than hours. You record the weekly hours for employees:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the coordinator’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A nutritionist claims that the median daily sugar intake for adults is 30 grams. The sugar intake (in grams) for 13 randomly selected adults are:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the nutritionist’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A clinic manager claims that the median waiting time for patients is 20 minutes. You record the waiting times (in minutes) for 14 consecutive patients:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the manager’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A sales manager claims that the median number of sales calls made per day is at least calls. Daily calls for randomly selected days are:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the manager’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A team leader claims that the median number of support tickets resolved per day by agents is at least . You record the tickets resolved by agents on a typical day:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the leader’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A clinic director claims that the median patient wait time in the emergency room is more than minutes. In a random sample of patients, the recorded wait times relative to minutes are:
- patients waited less than minutes
- patients waited more than minutes
- patients waited exactly minutes
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the director’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A transport agency claims that the median one-way commute time for employees is minutes. You randomly select employees and record whether each commute time is less than, equal to, or greater than minutes:
- employees have commutes min
- employees have commutes min
- employees have commutes min
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the agency’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A community center director claims that the median number of hours volunteers contribute per week is at least hours. In a random sample of volunteers, the number of hours they contributed last week (relative to hours) is:
- volunteers contributed less than hours
- volunteers contributed more than hours
- volunteers contributed exactly hours
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the director’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A researcher tests against an appropriate alternative at . The test leads to rejection of , but in reality the true population proportion is . Classify this decision error.
A furniture maker claims that the standard deviation of oak plank thickness is . A random sample of planks yields a sample standard deviation of . Assume thickness is normally distributed. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the maker’s claim?
An electronics manufacturer claims that the population variance of the lifetimes of its LED bulbs is less than (years²). A random sample of bulbs yields a sample variance of (years²). Assume lifetimes are normally distributed. At , is there sufficient evidence to support the manufacturer’s claim?
A materials engineer wants to test whether the variance in tensile strength of a new alloy is less than the industry standard variance. A random sample of specimens is taken, and a left‐tailed chi‐square test is performed at . Find the correct critical value and rejection region.
Identify the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for a two-tailed -test with and .
For a right-tailed -test with and , determine the critical value and the rejection region.
For a two-tailed t-test with and a sample size of , what are the critical value(s) and the rejection region(s)?
A researcher claims that the population standard deviation is less than . Write the complement of this claim and specify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A production supervisor wants to test whether the average daily output of widgets exceeds units. They plan a right-tailed -test at with a sample size of . Determine its critical value and rejection region.
A clinical researcher claims that the average recovery time after a new treatment is days. She takes a small sample of patients and computes the sample standard deviation s. By mistake, she uses a -test (standard normal) instead of the correct -test. How does this error affect the probability of rejecting , and does the effect depend on whether the test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
In a fatigue test of steel rods, engineers want to know if the variability in breaking strength exceeds the industry standard. They test a random sample of rods and perform a right‐tailed chi‐square test at . Give its critical value and rejection region.
A researcher collects data on the number of hours spent exercising per week and cholesterol levels for a random sample of adults. The Spearman rank correlation coefficient calculated from the data is . At , is there a significant correlation between hours of exercise and cholesterol levels? Use a two-tailed test.