- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A sample of 15 employees has a mean productivity score of 85. The population mean is 80, but the population standard deviation is unknown. Which test statistic should be used?
A sample of 50 customers has an average wait time of 8 minutes. The population mean is 10 minutes, and the population standard deviation is 4 minutes. Calculate the z-score for this sample.
A sample of 25 machines has a mean output of 120 units. The population mean is 115 units, and the population standard deviation is 10 units. Calculate the z-score for this sample.
A sample of 60 students has a mean GPA of 3.2. The population mean is 3.0, and the population standard deviation is 0.4. Calculate the z-score and interpret its meaning.
A sample of 36 products has a mean defect rate of 0.08. The population mean defect rate is 0.05, and the population standard deviation is 0.02. Calculate the z-score and explain what it tells you.
If a left-tailed test yields a z-score of -2.1, what is the p-value? (Use the standard normal table.)
For a right-tailed test with a z-score of 1.5, what is the p-value? (Use the standard normal table.)
A two-tailed test yields a z-score of 1.2. What is the p-value? (Use the standard normal table.)
A hypothesis test yields a p-value of 0.03. If the significance level is α = 0.05, what is the correct conclusion?
A test for a new drug yields a p-value of 0.12. The significance level is α = 0.10. What is the correct decision and how should it be stated?
A city claims that the average water usage per household is 250 gallons per day. An environmental group suspects it is different. Write the null and alternative hypotheses and describe the type of test.
A sample of 20 stores has an average sales of \$1,200. The population mean is \$1,000, and the sample standard deviation is \$300. The population standard deviation is unknown. Calculate the t-score for this sample.
A left-tailed test yields a z-score of -1.8. What does the corresponding p-value indicate about the sample?
A hypothesis test for average transaction value yields a p-value of 0.045. The significance level is α = 0.05. State the conclusion in plain English.