- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A technician monitors the daily performance of a machine and records whether it passes or fails quality checks over consecutive days. The outcomes are shown as a sequence of (pass) and (fail):
The technician claims that the pattern is not random. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses.
In a randomness test, the sequence consists of 's and 's. You counted the number of runs and found . Using , find the critical values for a two-tailed runs test.
A student analyzed a binary sequence and found:
's
's
Total number of runs observed:
Compute the standardized test statistic for a runs test.
A runs test yields . For a two-tailed test with , the critical values are . What is your decision?
In a randomness test on success/failure outcomes, you rejected the null hypothesis. What does this mean in the context of the claim that the sequence is random?
A researcher collects data on the average reading scores of -year-olds and the average household income (in units of thousands of dollars) for randomly selected cities. The Pearson correlation coefficient calculated from the data is . At , is there a significant correlation between reading scores and household income? Use a two-tailed test.
A market researcher claims that the distribution of customer satisfaction ratings (on a scale) differs across three regions (North, South, West). What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses for this claim, using a nonparametric approach?
A researcher surveys patients in five different hospitals about their pain levels, recording responses as 'none', 'mild', 'moderate', or 'severe'. She wants to determine if the pain level distributions differ among the hospitals. Which nonparametric test should she use?
A researcher conducts a Kruskal–Wallis test to compare the median exam scores among four different teaching methods, using a significance level of . What is the correct critical value, and what defines the rejection region for this test?
A business analyst wants to compare the service ratings (on a scale of to ) given by customers across three branches: Branch A, Branch B, and Branch C. Because the ratings are ordinal and the data are not normally distributed, a Kruskal–Wallis test will be used. The ratings from a random sample of customers are:
Branch A:
Branch B:
Branch C:
Use the Kruskal–Wallis test to calculate the test statistic for these samples.
A Kruskal–Wallis test is used to compare the wait time distributions at three different service centers. The calculated test statistic is:
At the significance level, the critical value from the chi-square distribution with is:
Based on this information, should the null hypothesis be rejected?
A Kruskal–Wallis test was used to compare customer satisfaction ratings (on a scale) across three store chains. The test gave:
Test statistic:
Critical value at
Since , the null hypothesis was rejected. What does this mean in context?
A recent survey found that of college students own a bicycle. If a random sample of college students is selected, what is the probability that at least of them own a bicycle?
A national survey reports that of workers experience chronic workplace fatigue. An occupational therapist believes her ergonomic intervention lowers that rate. Which null and alternative hypotheses should be used to test her belief?
A city department reports that historically, of households recycle regularly. A new educational campaign claims it increases the recycling rate. A random sample of households after the campaign produces data that lead to rejection of the null hypothesis. Which statement best supports the campaign?
A government agency must set a significance level for testing a safety device, as a false approval could endanger lives. Given the options , , and , which should they pick and why?
A researcher decides to change the significance level of their hypothesis test from to . Assuming the sample size and true effect size remain the same, which of the following is the most likely consequence?
Fill in the blanks: If sample data are unlikely under the null hypothesis assumption, the proper descriptor for the outcome is _____.
Consider testing a hypothesis about a population proportion using the classical approach. Which statement is most accurate?
A researcher reports a finding with a -value of and a chosen significance level . Which statement is the most accurate interpretation?
A school principal wants to determine if there is a positive relationship between the number of hours students spend studying and their scores on a standardized test. The principal randomly selects students, records their study hours from the past week, and their corresponding test scores. Based on this data, what are the null and alternative hypotheses for this study?
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis (H0) in hypothesis testing?
In a study testing whether the average salary at a company is different from \$50,000, which statement correctly represents the alternative hypothesis (HA)?
A survey asks whether more than 40% of customers prefer online shopping. Which parameter should be used in the hypotheses?
A company wants to test if the variability in delivery times has increased from the previous standard deviation of 5 minutes. Which parameter and symbol should be used in the null hypothesis?
A manufacturer claims that the average lifetime of its batteries is at least 500 hours. A consumer group wants to test if the average is less than this. What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?
If a business journal wants to prove that more than 20% of companies have female CEOs, what is the correct alternative hypothesis?
A research question asks whether the average commute time is shorter than 30 minutes. Which symbol should be used in the alternative hypothesis?
Which keyword in a problem statement typically indicates a right-tailed test?