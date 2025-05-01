- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A scientist records the following 26 temperature readings (in units of ) over several days: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Using a runs test at , determine if the sequence is random.
Given the following hypotheses, determine the type of hypothesis test:
:
:
Is this test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
A company asserts that the standard deviation of the delivery times for their packages does not exceed days. Choose the correct null and alternative hypotheses and indicate which states the claim.
A gym advertises that at least of its members attend more than once per week. In a hypothesis test of this claim, which of the following describes a Type II error?
A manufacturer asserts that the standard deviation of the weights of its cereal boxes is less than ounces. For a hypothesis test of this claim, which option correctly identifies the Type I and Type II errors?
Analyze the sequence: . How many runs are present, and what is the length of each run?
Find the critical values and for a confidence level of and a sample size of .
Find the critical values and for a confidence level of and a sample size of .
Determine the critical values and for a confidence level of and a sample size of .
A school administrator claims that the proportion of students who prefer online classes is not . For this hypothesis test, describe the meanings of Type I and Type II errors.
A manufacturer claims that the average lifespan of their batteries is at least hours. Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
Determine whether the following hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Classify the following hypothesis test as left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed:
For a confidence level of and a sample size of , find the critical values and .
A researcher claims that the mean weight of a certain species of fish is greater than . Write the complement of this claim and state which is and which is .
For a confidence level of and a sample size of , find the critical values and .
For a confidence level and a sample size , find the critical values of and .
A researcher claims that the average lifespan of a certain species of turtle is at least years. Write the complement of this claim and indicate which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A company claims that the standard deviation of the lifetime of its batteries is less than hours. Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A study asserts that the proportion of adults who exercise daily is at most . Write the complement of this claim and identify which is and which is .
For a right-tailed -test with significance level and sample size , what is the critical -value and the rejection region?
For a left-tailed chi-square test with sample size and significance level , what is the critical value and the rejection region?
A two-tailed chi-square test is conducted with a sample size of at a significance level of . What are the critical values and the corresponding rejection regions?
A researcher claims that the standard deviation of the weights of apples in an orchard is . Write the complement of this claim and identify which is and which is . Which of the following is correct?
A researcher claims that the population mean is not equal to . Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A scientist claims that the population mean temperature is not equal to . Write the complement of this claim and indicate which is and which is .
Why is the statistical procedure known as the sign test referred to by that name?
Which of the following best explains why the Friedman test is always a right-tailed test?
A nutritionist claims that of adults consume more than the recommended daily amount of sugar. For a hypothesis test of this claim, which of the following best describes a Type I error?
A financial analyst wants to determine if the median annual bonus in a certain industry is greater than . The following are the annual bonuses (in dollars) for a random sample of employees: ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; . Use a sign test at to test the claim that the median bonus is greater than .