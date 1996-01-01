Probability Distribution Calculator

Q: Which distribution should I choose?

Use normal for bell-shaped continuous data, binomial for a fixed number of success/failure trials, Poisson for event counts over time or space, and uniform when all values in an interval are equally likely.

Q: What is the difference between discrete and continuous distributions?

Discrete distributions count separate outcomes, such as 0, 1, 2, or 3 successes. Continuous distributions describe measurements across an interval, such as height, time, or score.

Q: Can this calculator show shaded probability regions?

Yes. The graph shades the region matching the selected probability type.

Q: Is this useful for statistics homework?

Yes. It is designed to help students calculate probabilities, understand distribution shapes, and explain answers clearly.

Q: Should Pearson also create separate calculators for each distribution?

Yes. This flagship calculator is ideal as a hub, while separate distribution calculators are better for focused SEO and exact student search intent.