Poisson Distribution Calculator

Expected value: E(X) = λ

Q: What is a Poisson distribution?

A Poisson distribution gives the probability of a certain number of events occurring in a fixed interval when the average rate is known.

Q: What does λ mean in a Poisson distribution?

The value λ is the average number of events expected in the chosen interval.

Q: What is the difference between exact and cumulative Poisson probability?

Exact probability finds one count, such as P(X = 6). Cumulative probability adds multiple counts, such as P(X ≤ 6) or P(X ≥ 6).

Q: When should I use a Poisson distribution?

Use it for independent event counts over a fixed interval when the average rate is approximately constant.

Q: Can Poisson approximate a binomial distribution?

Yes. Poisson can approximate a binomial distribution when the number of trials is large, the success probability is small, and λ = np.