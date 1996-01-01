Discriminant Calculator

A cubic with a positive discriminant has three real roots, yet the classical Cardano formula for finding them algebraically still requires passing through complex numbers as an intermediate step — a famous quirk called the casus irreducibilis ("the irreducible case"). This calculator sidesteps that detour with a numerically robust real-arithmetic approach instead.

A discriminant of exactly zero is always a tangency or boundary condition — the precise knife-edge between two qualitatively different behaviors.

The same core idea classifies conic sections: instead of asking "how many times does this cross an axis," B²−4AC asks "what shape does this two-variable quadratic curve trace" — ellipse, parabola, or hyperbola. Eccentricity is a related, more familiar number that also flows from the same A, B, C: 0 for a circle, between 0 and 1 for an ellipse, exactly 1 for a parabola, and above 1 for a hyperbola.

The idea generalizes to higher degrees: cubics, quartics, and beyond all have a discriminant that is exactly zero precisely when the polynomial has a repeated root. For a cubic, this is a direct consequence of geometry: a repeated root means the curve is exactly tangent to the x-axis at a turning point, instead of crossing cleanly through it.

Sign is what matters, not magnitude: positive means distinct real roots, zero means a repeated root, and negative means the roots exist but only as a complex conjugate pair.

For a quadratic, b²−4ac tells you — before you even use the quadratic formula — whether the parabola crosses the x-axis twice, touches it once, or never touches it at all.

A discriminant is a single number computed only from a polynomial's (or curve's) coefficients that reveals how many roots are real, and whether any repeat, without ever solving for the roots themselves.

Quadratic discriminant: D = b² − 4ac, with roots x = (−b ± √D) / (2a)

Quadratic vertex link: y vertex = −D / (4a) — the discriminant is literally 4a times the vertex's height above (or below) the x-axis.

Tangency value of c: c tangent = b² / 4a — the exact value c would need to be for D to equal zero, holding a and b fixed.

Cubic discriminant: Δ = 18abcd − 4b³d + b²c² − 4ac³ − 27a²d²

Cubic classification: Δ>0 gives three distinct real roots; Δ=0 gives a repeated real root; Δ<0 gives one real root and a complex conjugate pair.

Cubic turning points: where the derivative 3ax²+2bx+c=0, i.e. x = (−b ± √(b²−3ac)) / 3a — three real roots occur exactly when the local max is on one side of the x-axis and the local min is on the other.

Casus irreducibilis: when Δ>0, Cardano's radical formula for a real root necessarily involves the square root of a negative number partway through, even though the final answer is real.

Conic discriminant: B² − 4AC for Ax²+Bxy+Cy²+Dx+Ey+F=0

Conic classification: negative gives an ellipse (a circle when A=C and B=0); zero gives a parabola; positive gives a hyperbola.

Eccentricity (axis-aligned ellipse/circle, B=0): after centering, e = √(1 − (semi-minor/semi-major)²); a parabola always has e=1 regardless of coefficients.