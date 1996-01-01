Complex Numbers Calculator

Addition and subtraction. Combine real parts together and imaginary parts together: (a+bi) ± (c+di) = (a±c) + (b±d)i.

Multiplication. Use FOIL just like multiplying binomials, then simplify using i² = −1: (a+bi)(c+di) = (ac−bd) + (ad+bc)i.

Division. Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate i from the bottom: (a+bi)/(c+di) = (a+bi)(c−di) / (c²+d²).

Powers of i. Powers of i cycle every 4: i¹=i, i²=−1, i³=−i, i⁴=1, then it repeats. To find iⁿ for large n, divide n by 4 and use the remainder.

Polar form. Every complex number a+bi can be written as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r = √(a²+b²) is the modulus (distance from origin) and θ = atan2(b,a) is the argument (angle from positive real axis).

De Moivre's Theorem. Raising a complex number to a power is much easier in polar form: [r(cos θ + i sin θ)]ⁿ = rⁿ(cos nθ + i sin nθ) — raise the modulus to the power and multiply the angle by the power.