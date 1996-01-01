Skip to main content
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators

Complex Numbers Calculator

Add, subtract, multiply, or divide complex numbers, compute powers of i, convert between rectangular and polar form, or raise a complex number to a power — with a visual Argand diagram, step-by-step working, and clear explanations of every operation.

Background

A complex number has the form a + bi, where a is the real part, b is the imaginary part, and i is the imaginary unit defined by i² = −1. Complex numbers extend the real number line into a two-dimensional plane (the complex or Argand plane), where every complex number can be plotted as a point or vector. This lets us represent quantities — like solutions to quadratic equations with negative discriminants — that have no place on the real number line alone.

Calculate with complex numbers

Step 1 — Choose an operation

Pick what you want to calculate.

Step 2 — Enter your values

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Enter your values above and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose an operation: arithmetic on two complex numbers, powers of i, converting to/from polar form, or raising a complex number to a power.
  • Enter the real and imaginary parts of your complex number(s) — or the exponent if computing a power of i.
  • Click Calculate to see the result, an Argand diagram plotting the numbers on the complex plane, and a full step-by-step explanation.
  • Use the quick example chips to instantly load common textbook problems.

How complex number operations work

Addition and subtraction. Combine real parts together and imaginary parts together: (a+bi) ± (c+di) = (a±c) + (b±d)i.

Multiplication. Use FOIL just like multiplying binomials, then simplify using i² = −1: (a+bi)(c+di) = (ac−bd) + (ad+bc)i.

Division. Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate i from the bottom: (a+bi)/(c+di) = (a+bi)(c−di) / (c²+d²).

Powers of i. Powers of i cycle every 4: i¹=i, i²=−1, i³=−i, i⁴=1, then it repeats. To find iⁿ for large n, divide n by 4 and use the remainder.

Polar form. Every complex number a+bi can be written as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r = √(a²+b²) is the modulus (distance from origin) and θ = atan2(b,a) is the argument (angle from positive real axis).

De Moivre's Theorem. Raising a complex number to a power is much easier in polar form: [r(cos θ + i sin θ)]ⁿ = rⁿ(cos nθ + i sin nθ) — raise the modulus to the power and multiply the angle by the power.

Formula & Equations Used

Imaginary unit: i² = −1

Addition/Subtraction: (a+bi) ± (c+di) = (a±c) + (b±d)i

Multiplication: (a+bi)(c+di) = (ac−bd) + (ad+bc)i

Division (via conjugate): (a+bi)/(c+di) = [(ac+bd) + (bc−ad)i] / (c²+d²)

Modulus: r = √(a²+b²)

Argument: θ = atan2(b, a)

De Moivre's Theorem: [r(cos θ + i sin θ)]ⁿ = rⁿ(cos nθ + i sin nθ)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Multiplying complex numbers

Multiply (2+3i)(1−i).

Step 1: FOIL: 2(1) + 2(−i) + 3i(1) + 3i(−i) = 2 − 2i + 3i − 3i²

Step 2: Since i² = −1: −3i² = −3(−1) = +3

Result: 2 + 3 + (−2+3)i = 5 + i

Example 2 — Dividing complex numbers

Divide (4+2i) ÷ (1+i).

Step 1: Multiply top and bottom by the conjugate (1−i): (4+2i)(1−i) / (1+i)(1−i)

Step 2: Denominator: 1² + 1² = 2. Numerator: 4−4i+2i−2i² = 4−2i+2 = 6−2i

Result: (6−2i)/2 = 3 − i

Example 3 — Finding a high power of i

Find i²⁹.

Step 1: Powers of i cycle every 4: i¹=i, i²=−1, i³=−i, i⁴=1.

Step 2: Divide 29 by 4: 29 = 4(7) + 1, so the remainder is 1.

Result: i²⁹ = i¹ = i

Example 4 — De Moivre's Theorem

Find (1+i)⁴.

Step 1: Convert to polar: r = √2, θ = 45° (π/4 radians).

Step 2: By De Moivre's: r⁴ = (√2)⁴ = 4, and 4θ = 180°.

Result: 4(cos 180° + i sin 180°) = 4(−1 + 0i) = −4

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does i² equal −1?

This is the defining property of the imaginary unit — it's not derived, it's the starting definition. Mathematicians introduced i specifically to give a name to √(−1), since no real number squares to a negative value. Everything else about complex numbers follows from this one rule.

What is a complex conjugate and why does division need it?

The conjugate of a+bi is a−bi (same real part, flipped sign on the imaginary part). Multiplying a complex number by its conjugate always produces a real number: (a+bi)(a−bi) = a²+b². This is exactly why we multiply by the conjugate when dividing — it clears the imaginary part from the denominator.

What do the modulus and argument represent geometrically?

If you plot a+bi as a point on the complex plane (real part on the x-axis, imaginary part on the y-axis), the modulus r is the straight-line distance from the origin to that point, and the argument θ is the angle that line makes with the positive real axis — just like converting Cartesian coordinates to polar coordinates.

Why is De Moivre's Theorem useful?

Multiplying out (a+bi) raised to a high power by repeated FOIL is extremely tedious and error-prone. In polar form, raising to a power becomes simple: just raise r to that power and multiply the angle. This turns a multi-step algebra problem into two quick calculations.

How do I find any power of i quickly?

Since powers of i repeat in a cycle of 4 (i, −1, −i, 1), you only need to find the remainder when the exponent is divided by 4. A remainder of 1 means the answer is i, 2 means −1, 3 means −i, and 0 means 1.

Where do complex numbers actually get used?

Beyond solving quadratics with negative discriminants, complex numbers are essential in electrical engineering (AC circuit analysis), signal processing, quantum mechanics, and control systems — anywhere oscillating or rotating quantities need to be tracked using both magnitude and phase.

The Quadratic Formula
5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
10 problems
Topic
5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
5 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Multiplying Polynomials
0. Review of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Callie
Radical Expressions
0. Review of Algebra
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Simplifying Radical Expressions - Part 1 of 2
0. Review of Algebra
7 problems
Topic
Justin
Simplifying Radical Expressions - Part 2 of 2
0. Review of Algebra
7 problems
Topic
Justin
The Imaginary Unit
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Powers of i
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Complex Numbers
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Callie
The Square Root Property
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Completing the Square
1. Equations & Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Callie
The Quadratic Formula
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations
6 problems
Topic
Callie
0. Review of Algebra - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
0. Review of Algebra - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
2. Graphs of Equations
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Callie
Multiplying Polynomials
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Radical Expressions
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
Simplifying Radical Expressions
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
4 problems
Topic
Rationalize Denominator
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
3 problems
Topic
The Imaginary Unit
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Powers of i
1. Equations and Inequalities
3 problems
Topic
Complex Numbers
1. Equations and Inequalities
3 problems
Topic
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
The Square Root Property
1. Equations and Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Completing the Square
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
The Quadratic Formula
1. Equations and Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
1. Equations and Inequalities
5 problems
Topic
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs
6 problems
Topic
Radians
7. Measuring Angles
3 problems
Topic
Defining the Unit Circle
9. Unit Circle
4 problems
Topic
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9. Unit Circle
6 problems
Topic
Polar Coordinate System
15. Polar Equations
5 problems
Topic
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
15. Polar Equations
3 problems
Topic
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
15. Polar Equations
1 problem
Topic
Graphing Complex Numbers
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
5 problems
Topic
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
4 problems
Topic
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
3 problems
Topic
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
5 problems
Topic
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
10 topics 10 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
2. Graphs
3 topics 4 problems
Chapter
7. Measuring Angles
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
9. Unit Circle
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
15. Polar Equations
3 topics 5 problems
Chapter
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
4 topics 7 problems
Chapter
Complex Numbers
0. Review of College Algebra
3 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
Radians
1. Measuring Angles
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Defining the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Polar Coordinate System
9. Polar Equations
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
9. Polar Equations
3 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
Graphing Complex Numbers
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
2 problems
Topic
Patrick
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
1. Measuring Angles
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Unit Circle
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Patrick
9. Polar Equations
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
Patrick
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators