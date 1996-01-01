Triangle Calculator
Solve triangle problems with right triangles, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA ambiguous cases, area formulas, and triangle type classification using step-by-step explanations and visual diagrams.
Background
Triangle problems usually come down to what you know: sides, angles, height, or a special right-triangle relationship. This calculator helps students choose the right method, solve missing values, and understand the geometry visually.
How to use this calculator
- Choose the mode that matches what you know: right triangle, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA, area, or classify.
- Enter the given sides and angles. Angles are entered in degrees.
- Use Help Me Choose if you are not sure which formula applies.
- Click Calculate to see missing sides, missing angles, area, perimeter, triangle type, a visual diagram, and steps.
How this calculator works
- Right triangles use the Pythagorean theorem and trig ratios.
- SSS uses Law of Cosines to find angles, then Heron’s formula for area.
- SAS uses Law of Cosines to find the missing side, then Law of Sines or Cosines for angles.
- ASA/AAS uses the triangle angle sum and Law of Sines.
- SSA checks the ambiguous case, where there may be no triangle, one triangle, or two triangles.
- Area mode supports base-height, Heron’s formula, and the sine area formula.
Formula & Equations Used
Angle sum: A + B + C = 180°
Perimeter / total boundary length: P = a + b + c
Pythagorean theorem: a² + b² = c²
Law of Sines: a / sin A = b / sin B = c / sin C
Law of Cosines: c² = a² + b² − 2ab cos C
Area, base-height: Area = ½bh
Area, SAS: Area = ½ab sin C
Heron’s formula: Area = √[s(s−a)(s−b)(s−c)]
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Right triangle with legs 3 and 4
- Use a² + b² = c².
- 3² + 4² = 9 + 16 = 25.
- c = √25 = 5.
Example 2 — Area from two sides and included angle
- Use Area = ½ab sin C.
- If a = 8, b = 5, and C = 60°, then Area = ½(8)(5)sin60°.
- The calculator shows the substitution, result, and triangle diagram.
Example 3 — SSA ambiguous case
- SSA gives two sides and a non-included angle.
- Use Law of Sines to test possible angle values.
- The calculator reports whether 0, 1, or 2 triangles are possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What can this Triangle Calculator solve?
It can solve right triangles, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA ambiguous cases, triangle area, perimeter, and triangle type classification.
Q: When should I use Law of Sines?
Use Law of Sines when you have a known side-angle pair, especially ASA, AAS, and many SSA problems.
Q: When should I use Law of Cosines?
Use Law of Cosines for SSS or SAS problems, especially when you do not yet have a side-angle pair.
Q: What is the SSA ambiguous case?
SSA can sometimes create no triangle, one triangle, or two possible triangles. This calculator checks that case directly.
Q: Can this calculator classify a triangle?
Yes. It can classify by side lengths and by angles, such as scalene, isosceles, equilateral, acute, right, or obtuse.