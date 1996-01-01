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Triangle Calculator

Solve triangle problems with right triangles, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA ambiguous cases, area formulas, and triangle type classification using step-by-step explanations and visual diagrams.

Background

Triangle problems usually come down to what you know: sides, angles, height, or a special right-triangle relationship. This calculator helps students choose the right method, solve missing values, and understand the geometry visually.

Choose triangle mode

Mode: Right Triangle Formula: a² + b² = c²

Use this when the triangle has a 90° angle.

Quick picks

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Display options

Result

No results yet. Choose a triangle mode, enter values, and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the mode that matches what you know: right triangle, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA, area, or classify.
  • Enter the given sides and angles. Angles are entered in degrees.
  • Use Help Me Choose if you are not sure which formula applies.
  • Click Calculate to see missing sides, missing angles, area, perimeter, triangle type, a visual diagram, and steps.

How this calculator works

  • Right triangles use the Pythagorean theorem and trig ratios.
  • SSS uses Law of Cosines to find angles, then Heron’s formula for area.
  • SAS uses Law of Cosines to find the missing side, then Law of Sines or Cosines for angles.
  • ASA/AAS uses the triangle angle sum and Law of Sines.
  • SSA checks the ambiguous case, where there may be no triangle, one triangle, or two triangles.
  • Area mode supports base-height, Heron’s formula, and the sine area formula.

Formula & Equations Used

Angle sum: A + B + C = 180°

Perimeter / total boundary length: P = a + b + c

Pythagorean theorem: a² + b² = c²

Law of Sines: a / sin A = b / sin B = c / sin C

Law of Cosines: c² = a² + b² − 2ab cos C

Area, base-height: Area = ½bh

Area, SAS: Area = ½ab sin C

Heron’s formula: Area = √[s(s−a)(s−b)(s−c)]

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Right triangle with legs 3 and 4

  1. Use a² + b² = c².
  2. 3² + 4² = 9 + 16 = 25.
  3. c = √25 = 5.

Example 2 — Area from two sides and included angle

  1. Use Area = ½ab sin C.
  2. If a = 8, b = 5, and C = 60°, then Area = ½(8)(5)sin60°.
  3. The calculator shows the substitution, result, and triangle diagram.

Example 3 — SSA ambiguous case

  1. SSA gives two sides and a non-included angle.
  2. Use Law of Sines to test possible angle values.
  3. The calculator reports whether 0, 1, or 2 triangles are possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What can this Triangle Calculator solve?

It can solve right triangles, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA ambiguous cases, triangle area, perimeter, and triangle type classification.

Q: When should I use Law of Sines?

Use Law of Sines when you have a known side-angle pair, especially ASA, AAS, and many SSA problems.

Q: When should I use Law of Cosines?

Use Law of Cosines for SSS or SAS problems, especially when you do not yet have a side-angle pair.

Q: What is the SSA ambiguous case?

SSA can sometimes create no triangle, one triangle, or two possible triangles. This calculator checks that case directly.

Q: Can this calculator classify a triangle?

Yes. It can classify by side lengths and by angles, such as scalene, isosceles, equilateral, acute, right, or obtuse.

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