Law of Cosines: c² = a² + b² − 2ab cos C

Law of Sines: a / sin A = b / sin B = c / sin C

Example 2 — Area from two sides and included angle

Example 1 — Right triangle with legs 3 and 4

Q: What can this Triangle Calculator solve?

It can solve right triangles, SSS, SAS, ASA/AAS, SSA ambiguous cases, triangle area, perimeter, and triangle type classification.

Q: When should I use Law of Sines?

Use Law of Sines when you have a known side-angle pair, especially ASA, AAS, and many SSA problems.

Q: When should I use Law of Cosines?

Use Law of Cosines for SSS or SAS problems, especially when you do not yet have a side-angle pair.

Q: What is the SSA ambiguous case?

SSA can sometimes create no triangle, one triangle, or two possible triangles. This calculator checks that case directly.

Q: Can this calculator classify a triangle?

Yes. It can classify by side lengths and by angles, such as scalene, isosceles, equilateral, acute, right, or obtuse.