Relative Velocity Calculator
Calculate relative velocity in 1D and 2D, solve riverboat and airplane wind problems, and visualize motion from the ground frame or moving observer frame.
Background
Relative velocity describes how fast one object appears to move from another object's point of view. The key idea is frame of reference: the same motion can look different from the ground, from a moving car, from a boat in a river, or from an airplane moving through wind.
How to use this calculator
- Choose a problem mode: 1D motion, riverboat, airplane and wind, or 2D vector relative velocity.
- Enter the velocities, directions, or vector components requested by that mode.
- Use solve mode to calculate a missing velocity in 1D or 2D vector problems.
- Choose the frame view: ground frame or moving observer frame.
- Click Calculate Relative Velocity.
- Use the animation and vector breakdown to understand what changes when the observer is moving.
How this calculator works
- The calculator converts all speeds to a common internal unit.
- For 1D motion, it subtracts the observer velocity from the object velocity.
- For 2D motion, it subtracts x-components and y-components separately.
- For riverboat problems, it adds boat velocity relative to water and river current relative to ground.
- For airplane problems, it adds airspeed and wind velocity to get ground velocity.
- It reports magnitude, direction angle, components, special outputs, and a student-friendly interpretation.
Formula & Equations Used
Relative velocity: vA/B = vA − vB
Solve for A: vA = vA/B + vB
Solve for B: vB = vA − vA/B
2D components: vA/B,x = vA,x − vB,x, vA/B,y = vA,y − vB,y
Magnitude: |v| = √(vx2 + vy2)
Direction angle: θ = atan2(vy, vx)
Riverboat ground velocity: vboat/ground = vboat/water + vwater/ground
Airplane ground velocity: vplane/ground = vplane/air + vair/ground
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Two cars moving in the same direction
Car A moves at 30 m/s and car B moves at 20 m/s in the same direction.
The relative velocity of A as seen by B is vA/B = 30 − 20 = 10 m/s.
So from car B, car A appears to move forward at 10 m/s.
Example 2: Boat crossing a river
A boat moves across the river while the river current flows downstream.
The boat's velocity relative to water and the river current are added as vectors.
If river width is given, the calculator also estimates crossing time and downstream drift.
Example 3: Plane flying through wind
An airplane's airspeed tells how fast it moves relative to the air, not the ground.
To find ground velocity, add the wind vector to the plane's airspeed vector.
The calculator can also estimate the heading needed to maintain a desired course.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Do not forget the order: vA/B means velocity of A relative to B, so subtract B from A.
- Do not add magnitudes when the velocities point in different directions. Add or subtract vector components.
- In riverboat problems, do not confuse velocity relative to water with velocity relative to ground.
- In airplane problems, do not confuse heading, airspeed, wind, and ground velocity.
- Watch signs in 1D motion. Opposite directions should use opposite signs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is relative velocity?
Relative velocity is the velocity of one object as measured from another object's frame of reference.
Why do we subtract velocities?
Changing to a moving observer's frame means removing the observer's own velocity. That is why vA/B = vA − vB.
How do riverboat problems use relative velocity?
The boat's velocity relative to water combines with the water's velocity relative to ground. The vector sum gives the boat's velocity relative to ground.
How does wind affect airplane velocity?
The plane's airspeed is relative to the air. Wind is the air's motion relative to the ground, so the ground velocity is the vector sum of airspeed and wind.