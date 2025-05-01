Problem 3.11.7a
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.
Problem 3.8.82a
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
Problem 3.37a
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
Problem 3.1.20a
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)
Problem 3.2.45a
Analyzing slopes Use the points A, B, C, D, and E in the following graphs to answer these questions. <IMAGE>
a. At which points is the slope of the curve negative?
Problem 3.1.16a
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Problem 3.8.23a
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
Problem 3.10.46a
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. What is the rate of change of the angle of elevation dθ/dx when the plane is x=500 m past the observer?
Problem 3.7.101a
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
Problem 3.8.50a
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)
Problem 3.8.26a
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
Problem 3.6.59a
A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
Problem 3.1.23a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 3x2 - 4x; P(1, -1)
Problem 3.8.62a
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
Problem 3.8.19a
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
Problem 3.6.50a
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.
Problem 3.2.27a
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
Problem 3.1.21a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2x + 1; P(0,1)
Problem 3.6.54a
{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.
a. Graph and interpret the mileage function.
Problem 3.7.106a
Deriving trigonometric identities
a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.
Problem 3.1.24a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)
Problem 3.6.38a
Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.
a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.
Problem 3.8.58a
58–59. Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
xy^5/2+x^3/2y=12; (4, 1)
Problem 3.2.25a
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Problem 3.39a
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
Problem 3.8.44a
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
Problem 3.10.80a
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)
Problem 3.8.46a
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
Problem 3.8.20a
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Problem 3.1.53a
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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