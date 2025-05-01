Problem 3.11.7a
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.
Problem 3.1.53a
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
Problem 3.8.17a
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)
Problem 3.6.12a
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
a. Calculate the average velocity of the airliner during the first 1.5 hours of the trip (0 ≤ t ≤ 1.5).
Problem 3.40a
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
Problem 3.37a
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
Problem 3.6.50a
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.
Problem 3.2.23a
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
Problem 3.1.26a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
Problem 3.8.42a
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Problem 3.10.65a
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Problem 3.8.82a
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
Problem 3.1.25a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)
Problem 3.7.106a
Deriving trigonometric identities
a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.
Problem 3.4.61a
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
Problem 3.2.43a
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.
Problem 3.2.31a
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)
s(t)= −16t²+100t
Problem 3.10.7a
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(4)
Problem 3.33a
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Problem 3.1.22a
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)
Problem 3.7.25a
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
Problem 3.8.80a
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
Problem 3.8.23b
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
Problem 3.40b
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
Problem 3.11.26b
A bug is moving along the right side of the parabola y=x² at a rate such that its distance from the origin is increasing at 1 cm/min.
b. Use the equation y=x² to find an equation relating dy/dt to dx/dt.
Problem 3.9.56b
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E=25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute dE/dM and evaluate it for M=3. What does this derivative mean? (M has no units, so the units of the derivative are J per change in magnitude.)
Problem 3.10.65b
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Problem 3.7.108b
The Chain Rule for second derivatives
b. Use the formula in part (a) to calculate .
Problem 3.8.65b
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
Problem 3.10.62b
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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