Problem 12.R.23
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
Problem 12.R.17
14–18. Parametric descriptions Write parametric equations for the following curves. Solutions are not unique.
The circle x ² + y ² =9, generated clockwise
Problem 12.R.56c
53–57. Conic sections
c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
Problem 12.R.12a
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)
Problem 12.R.4
3–6. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to find a description of the following curves in terms of x and y. Give a geometric description and the positive orientation of the curve.
x = sin t - 3, y = cos t + 6; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Problem 12.R.7a
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 8cos t + 1, y = 8sin t + 2, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π; t = π/3
Problem 12.R.36a
Polar conversion Consider the equation r=4/(sinθ+cosθ).
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve it describes.
Problem 12.R.58
58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)
Problem 12.R.1e
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
Problem 12.R.1a
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.
Problem 12.R.46
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
Problem 12.R.26
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
Problem 12.R.51
51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
Problem 12.R.54d
53–57. Conic sections
d. Make an accurate graph of the curve.
x = 16y²
Problem 12.R.1c
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.
Problem 12.R.54a
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x = 16y²
Problem 12.R.60a
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
Problem 12.R.35
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
Problem 12.R.41b
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r = 1 −sin θ
Problem 12.R.55c
53–57. Conic sections
c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.
y² - 4x² = 16
Problem 12.R.60b
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
b. Find the vertices, foci, directrices, and eccentricity of the curve."
Problem 12.R.72a
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
Problem 12.R.29
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
Problem 12.R.31
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 sin 4θ
Problem 12.R.53b
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
x² - y²/2 = 1
Problem 12.R.43
42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)
Problem 12.R.70
Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.
Problem 12.R.56a
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
Problem 12.R.10a
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
Problem 12.R.57b
53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
4x² + 8y² = 16
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
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