Sliding Microtubule Model

Okay, so now we're going to talk about cilia and flew to L. A. Movement. So the model that we need to talk about when we talk about their movement is called the sliding micro tutorial model and this describes how they move. So the really important protein you need to know for movement is dynamic. So remember dining in is going to be a motor protein. What do motor proteins do? They're gonna attach on the micro tubules and kind of walk their way around. And so this walking is what allows the movement of cilia and majella. Remember silly and patella are those organized they move they go back and forth that they spin and so that movement has to be initiated by something. And so this model describes it and this protein does it. So how does this work? So the Damien binds to these bi two wheels. So the b micro tubules with the head and then it starts moving towards the minus end. And then of course using A T. P. It's a motor approaching, it uses a TP to move so it binds to the B. Two bills with the head, it binds the other two bills with its with its feet and then it starts moving towards the minus end. And when it moves it ends up sliding the other to build down and it looks like it's bending. And when it bends that is what creates that movement of the cilia or the flag. Ela. And I'll show you an example picture of that in just a second. So um in summary this model here is pretty much just movement of bending. So the sliding micro trivial model takes that dining in and it walks along and while it's walking along it ends up bending the cilia or the flag ela allowing it to move. Now there's another type of movement that we don't really talk about and that's actually like what's moving inside the flag. Ela. So the intra flag ela transport is if you have a molecule at the bottom of the flag L. A. And you need it to get to the top, then intro Flagg. Eller transport is going to get it from top to bottom or bottom to top. It's going to transport it through the flag ela like from one region to another. Um But the sliding microbial model is talking about the whole organ L. Moving. So let's look at this. So we have our dining in here and you can see it's attached to these micro tubules. There are these like kind of bars keeping everything in place. And as they begin walking along the micro tubules, they begin stepping. So here they have a little step these head groups stay in place. These um these things um these barrier proteins sort of keep the micro tubules attached together at the same region. But due to the pressure of this region being attached and moving that way and this region being attached and moving this way is going to slide it called the sliding micro trivial region for our model, for a reason, and that sliding normally would just send it past each other. But because we have these barriers here, they actually end up getting stuck and they can't slide. So the only thing that they do is they bend. So because they can't slide, they get stuck, they bend. And so that's exactly what's happening here in the sliding microbial model. And so that's actually going to cause the entire cilia, so it goes throughout the entire cilia or flag ela. And it causes it to bend and that causes it to move. So that is the sliding microbial model. So with that let's move on.

Hide transcripts