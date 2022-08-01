Microtubules and Cell Division

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about micro tubules and cell division. So my poor tutorials are extremely important for cell division and because they are really responsible for reorganizing reorganizing this cell during the division process. So there's many types of micro tubules. So I'm going to go over some. You need to know the first is kinetic core micro tubules and these are going to attach to condensed chromosomes at specific locations called central mirrors. Then you have chromosome or micro tubules which you know, you're like, oh God, now we're getting into these different things. But chromosome micro tubules attached to a different place than the kinetic or ones and they attached to chromosome ends. So these are going to be at the central mirrors which are in the center and these are going to be at the end and they attached to the special protein. You don't necessarily need to know it, but I have it here in case you want to know. You may read about polar micro tubules. These don't attach to chromosomes but actually can stabilize other micro tubules that are attaching to the chromosomes. And then you have astro micro tubules. And these extend out from sentras OEMs remember to the center the center the chromosome to the cell periphery. So let's see what this looks like. Here. We have our chromosomes. Can I look like X. Is here? We have our polar micro two bills which remember aren't attached but help stabilize. We have our astral micro tubules and we have our kinetic core micro two bills which are which are attaching here. So those are some of the types of Micro two wheels. Now there are two features that are very common during the, that are actually required for cell division. These are the main topic spindle and the contract I'll ring and both of these are formed by micro triples and we'll go over these a lot more when we actually get into cell division. But I just want to introduce them here because we are talking about different types of side of skeleton elements. So the my topic spindle is responsible for separating or segregating the chromosomes that are replicated into the different cells that have divided. Um so you don't need to know this, but I think it's interesting, it takes around an hour for the cellular micro tubules to be disassembled from wherever they are. These are the micro tubules and to be reorganized to form the main topic spindle. When the cell is like, hey, I'm ready to divide. So whenever the cell decides is ready to divide, its got to create the topic spindle and that takes about an hour. So it is kind of this complex process. Right then you have the contract, I'll ring and this is actually responsible for the very end of cell division. And this actually is the last thing that separates the two daughter cells during cell division. So I'm going to show you a picture of the mid topic spindle that's created by the micro tubules in here, you can see it here and green. So these are the main topic spindles and this is in one cell. So here's the cell and you can see you have a spindle here spindle here and all these micro tubules are coming down to attach to these chromosomes which are labeled here in blue. And so migratory Bealls other than these two structures, they're important for each step of mitosis. So here all the steps of mitosis, we'll go over them in a different chapter but just in case um you just want a refresher. You have interface pro fes meta phase and a phase. And each one of these the migratory do something different. So here the micro tubules, their long stretched out in pro phase, they begin to move to opposite side of the cell. They form these, my topic spindles. Then they organized the middle or organize the chromosomes to the middle and then finally in anNA phase those chrome it'd have to be separated out. And so micro tubules are responsible for all of those movements. So really important. Pretty much drive cell division. And so how do they do this? Um They do it through a variety of pathways but motor proteins are really important in this process. Um So here we have the different steps of DNA replication. Like I said, we'll go through these. But you can see that micro tubules which are these long like spider legs looking things. Um Super important, they attach the chromosomes. They separate them into two cells and then they go back and reform whatever they were doing before division happened. So that's how migratory ALs are important. So now let's turn the page.

Hide transcripts