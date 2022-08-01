So from the 1600s, when the cells were first discovered, scientists at the time began studying them and said, Okay, well what are the commonalities between all cells on earth? And eventually in the 1800s, they came up with what is now known as the cell theory. And these are basic, just three tenants that are common between all cells on earth. And so the reason that they were able to do this first place is because of advances in microscope technology. So the invention of the compound microscope, which is going to be much more familiar to you. So here's an example down here. You can see that this looks more similar than what uh to what we use today compared to the original image I showed a little while ago. And the reason compound microscopes allowed us to come up with the cell theory is because they had greater magnification so they could zoom in more and they had greater resolution, which is just a fancy term, that means clarity. Now, with a compound microscope, a few scientists were able to really propose the basics of the cell theory. So the first one is um Matias sh Leiden german isn't that great, but bear with me and he discovered that plants, We're made of cells and were derived from a single cell. And he did this in the 1830s. And so around the same time as scientists that he was really good friends with Theodor Schwann discovered that animals we're made of cells. And so they came together and they said, well if plants are made of cells and animals are made of cells, then all organisms are composed of one or more cells. And that makes it the first tenant of the cell theory. And then deriving from that, they said, okay, well the cell therefore is the structural unit of life. So anything is living, the very basic of what it consists of. It consists of cells, anything smaller than a cell is not living. And so they were like, yeah, we discovered the cell theory. So then Richard virtual added to this after 20 more years of research in the 1850s, that cells can arise only by division from pre existing cells is here. So these make up the three tenants of the cell theory. So with that, let's now move on to our next

