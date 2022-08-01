So we talked about the history and the discovery of cells. So now um let's talk about cell studies and cell research today. So modern cell biology consists of three main field cytology, biochemistry and genetics. So psychology is the study of self structure, biochemistry is the study of cell structure and function. And then genetics is the study of storage and propagation of genetic material. And you may be familiar with these terms from your bio one on one class, but I just wanted to review them quickly. And so um It wasn't just in the 1800s that we were continually advancing knowledge. Science today is continually advancing. It says advancing and adding to the scientific knowledge base. So um these are some terms that you I know you're familiar with from your undergrad or high school classes that I just want to go over them because their terms that really scientists use today to study cell biology. So the versus a hypothesis and that's a statement that's consistent with most observation and experimental evidence today. Then a theory is a hypothesis that has been critically tested multiple times by multiple investigators. So with this definition doesn't make any sense whatsoever in science to say, oh that that's just a theory because it's not a theory has been tested a lot of times and then a law is a theory that has been thoroughly tested and confirmed over a long period of time. So even though they've kept testing, it kept testing it, they haven't come up with any evidence to suggest that anything should be different with the law. And so these three tenants, hypothesis, theory and law. These are really what scientists have used from the 1600s and even before to now to really continually advance the scientific knowledge base. So let's move on.

Hide transcripts