Which of the following best describes carcinogens?
A
Proteins that repair damaged DNA in cells
B
Hormones that regulate cell growth
C
Enzymes that promote cell division
D
Substances that can cause cancer by inducing genetic mutations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'carcinogens': Carcinogens are substances or agents that have the potential to cause cancer by inducing genetic mutations or disrupting normal cellular processes.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine if it aligns with the definition of carcinogens.
Option 1: 'Proteins that repair damaged DNA in cells' - This describes DNA repair proteins, which help maintain genomic integrity and prevent mutations, not carcinogens.
Option 2: 'Hormones that regulate cell growth' - Hormones regulate normal physiological processes and are not inherently carcinogenic unless they disrupt normal cell regulation in specific contexts.
Option 3: 'Enzymes that promote cell division' - Enzymes involved in cell division are part of normal cellular processes and are not carcinogens. The correct answer is the final option: 'Substances that can cause cancer by inducing genetic mutations,' as this directly matches the definition of carcinogens.
Watch next
Master Carcinogens with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia