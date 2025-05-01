Which of the following statements about carcinogens is true?
A
Carcinogens are substances that can cause cancer by inducing genetic mutations.
B
Carcinogens are only found in synthetic chemicals and never in natural substances.
C
All carcinogens are harmless to human health.
D
Carcinogens only affect animals and not humans.
Understand the definition of carcinogens: Carcinogens are substances or agents that can lead to cancer by causing genetic mutations or disrupting cellular processes.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Carcinogens are substances that can cause cancer by inducing genetic mutations.' This aligns with the definition of carcinogens and is likely true.
Analyze the second statement: 'Carcinogens are only found in synthetic chemicals and never in natural substances.' This is incorrect because carcinogens can be found in both synthetic (e.g., industrial chemicals) and natural substances (e.g., aflatoxins from mold).
Examine the third statement: 'All carcinogens are harmless to human health.' This is false because carcinogens, by definition, are harmful as they increase the risk of cancer.
Review the fourth statement: 'Carcinogens only affect animals and not humans.' This is incorrect because carcinogens can affect both humans and animals, as cancer is not species-specific.
