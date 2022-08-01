Hello everyone in this lesson. We're going to do a brief overview and refresher on the different types of organelles. Just so you guys can know the different types of organelles and we're gonna go over some key characteristics of organelles. So remember that organelles are going to be characteristic of eukaryotic cells. Pro carry attic cells do not have organelles. Eukaryotic cells do Now before you get overwhelmed by this chart, don't get overwhelmed. You've seen all these things before. These are all the different types of organelles that you learned about in general bio or just this chart is here for you as a refresher if you need it, if you don't need it, don't worry about it or if you like it as a study tool. That is great as well. So this chart here has the eukaryotic organelles or the eukaryotic cellular components. Excuse me. And then their function in this column. And I did color code it. The blue shows organelles by their definition which are membrane bound compartments. And the yellow shows structures that are not technically considered organelles. But they are really important for you to know. So blue are membrane bound organelles. Yellow are important structures that you are going to need to know and understand. So the first one you can see that they have numbers one through I believe it's 14 and that's going to refer to a diagram that is down here that will scroll down to and we'll look at in just a second. So number one is the nuclear Wallace remember that this is kind of the center area of the nucleus. This is where ribosomes are going to be created and where a lot of ribosomes all jeans are created. This is not considered an organ L on its own because it's going to be a part of the nucleus as a whole. The nucleus is in blue, this is number two. This is entirely an organ L. Because it is a membrane bound structure and this is where your D. N. A. Is going to be stored and your RNA is going to be transcribed. Now the ribosome is number three. Technically a ribosome is not going to be a membrane bound structure but it's very commonly called an organ L. And that can be kind of confusing. So just know that the definition of an organ elyse membrane bound compartment with a very specific function. But sometimes people will call ribosomes organelles anyways. But you get the point this is a very important structure. Just know what ribosomes do remember. They are going to translate M. RNA into protein. Now vesicles are going to be transportation membrane bound structures. Rough endo plastic reticulated is going to be an organ L. Which is a membrane coded with ribosomes and this may

