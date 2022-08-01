Hi in this video we're gonna talk about protein sorting. So first there are three mechanisms through which proteins are sorted called gated transport. Trans membrane transport invest ical transport. So we're going to go over each one of these individually but they all have similar components and that are sorting signals. So what are sorting signals? They are short amino acid sequences located on the protein that direct the protein two different regions of the cell or different organisms. Now. One or did not different organisms, different organelles. And so once that protein with the sorting signal say an E. R. Sorting signal or golgi sorting signal or plasma membrane sorting signal, once that protein gets to its correct place, there are enzymes called signal peptide basis that actually remove that signal and leaves the protein there. And so if the protein doesn't have any sorting signals at all, it's actually left in the side of saul. So in this video let's first go over the first type of transport and that's gated transport. So gay to transport is going to refer to the transport of proteins between the side of saul and nucleus. And so the nuclear pore is responsible for this type of transport. So what happens is the nuclear pore extends to the nuclear envelope And this internal poor has all of these unstructured regions and that prevent large molecules and molecules that shouldn't get into the nucleus from passing through. And so proteins that need to get into the nucleus contain nuclear localization signals. And so this signal is actually recognized by import receptors And when that signals recognized by that receptor, it helps that protein move through the pore and it uses energy from GTP to allow that to happen. So here we have the nuclear pore. Here's an example of it. It has all these different regions that are unstructured and so normally it blocks things from getting through. But if a protein comes along and it has what's known as a nuclear localization signal in LS, it can then travel a bind to different receptors and travel through the nucleus in order to or travel through the nuclear envelope in order to reach the nucleus. So that's gated transport. Let's not move on.

