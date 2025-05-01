Which of the following best describes the roles of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes in the development of cancer?
A
Oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes have no significant role in the regulation of the cell cycle.
B
Both oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes promote uncontrolled cell division when functioning normally.
C
Oncogenes promote cell division when activated, while tumor suppressor genes inhibit cell division; mutations that activate oncogenes or inactivate tumor suppressor genes can lead to cancer.
D
Oncogenes inhibit cell division, and tumor suppressor genes promote cell division; mutations in either gene type prevent cancer.
1
Understand the roles of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes in normal cell cycle regulation. Oncogenes are mutated or overactive versions of proto-oncogenes, which normally promote cell division in a controlled manner. Tumor suppressor genes, on the other hand, act as brakes to inhibit cell division and prevent uncontrolled growth.
Recognize how mutations in these genes contribute to cancer. Mutations that activate oncogenes can lead to excessive cell division, while mutations that inactivate tumor suppressor genes remove the inhibitory controls on cell division, both of which can result in uncontrolled cell proliferation.
Evaluate the options provided in the question. Eliminate choices that contradict the established roles of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. For example, the statement that 'oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes have no significant role in the regulation of the cell cycle' is incorrect because both play critical roles in cell cycle regulation.
Focus on the correct description: 'Oncogenes promote cell division when activated, while tumor suppressor genes inhibit cell division; mutations that activate oncogenes or inactivate tumor suppressor genes can lead to cancer.' This aligns with the scientific understanding of how these genes function and their involvement in cancer development.
Conclude by reinforcing the importance of the balance between oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes in maintaining normal cell cycle regulation. Disruption of this balance through mutations can lead to the development of cancer.
