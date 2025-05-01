Forms of the Ras protein found in tumors usually cause which of the following?
A
Decreased protein synthesis
B
Enhanced DNA repair
C
Uncontrolled cell division
D
Increased apoptosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of Ras protein: Ras is a small GTPase that acts as a molecular switch in cell signaling pathways, particularly those regulating cell growth, differentiation, and survival.
Recognize the mutation effect: In tumors, Ras is often mutated in a way that locks it in its active GTP-bound state, meaning it continuously signals downstream pathways without regulation.
Connect Ras activity to cell division: The active Ras protein stimulates pathways like the MAPK/ERK pathway, which promotes cell cycle progression and proliferation.
Eliminate incorrect options: Decreased protein synthesis, enhanced DNA repair, and increased apoptosis are not consistent with the hyperactive signaling caused by mutant Ras. Instead, these mutations lead to uncontrolled cell division.
Conclude the correct answer: The forms of Ras protein found in tumors typically result in uncontrolled cell division, contributing to cancer development.
