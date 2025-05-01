In cell biology, how does a phospholipid differ from a triglyceride in terms of structure and typical role in cells?
A
A phospholipid has three fatty acid tails and is primarily used for long-term energy storage, whereas a triglyceride has two fatty acid tails and forms membrane bilayers.
B
A phospholipid contains a sugar ring as its backbone, whereas a triglyceride contains peptide bonds linking fatty acids.
C
A phospholipid is a polymer of amino acids, whereas a triglyceride is a polymer of nucleotides.
D
A phospholipid has two fatty acid tails and a phosphate-containing polar head and commonly forms membrane bilayers, whereas a triglyceride has three fatty acid tails and is primarily used for energy storage.
