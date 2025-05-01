- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Four Classes of Macromolecules: Videos & Practice Problems
Four Classes of Macromolecules Practice Problems
Which of the following polysaccharides is primarily used for energy storage in animal cells?
A sugar molecule has a carbonyl group at the end of its carbon chain. How would you classify this monosaccharide?
Which part of an amino acid determines its unique properties and function in proteins?
Which type of bond is crucial for stabilizing the tertiary structure of proteins through interactions between cysteine residues?
What characteristic of phospholipids allows them to form bilayers in cellular membranes?
How does the presence of double bonds in unsaturated fatty acids affect the physical properties of fats?
Evaluate the impact of a mutation that changes a purine to a pyrimidine in a DNA sequence. What is the most likely consequence?
Design a hypothetical protein with a high degree of stability. Which amino acid would you incorporate to form disulfide bridges?
In a muscle cell, ATP is rapidly consumed during contraction. How is ATP regenerated in the cell?
A mutation changes a nonpolar amino acid to a polar one in a protein's active site. What is the most likely effect on the protein's function?
You are designing a protein that needs to withstand high temperatures. Which amino acid would you include to enhance stability through disulfide bonds?