Eliminate incorrect options: The statement 'The cell divides its cytoplasm and organelles to form two daughter cells' describes cytokinesis, which occurs during the M phase, not G1. The statement 'The cell replicates its DNA to produce two identical sets of chromosomes' describes the S phase, not G1. The statement 'The cell condenses its chromosomes and aligns them at the metaphase plate' describes metaphase, which is part of the M phase.