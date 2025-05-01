Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
16. Cell Division
G1 Phase
G1 Phase: Videos & Practice Problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What role does p53 play in the G1 phase, and why is it significant in cancer research?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under what conditions does a cell enter the G0 phase, and what are the implications for non-dividing cells?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does p53 contribute to maintaining genomic stability in response to DNA damage?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does cell cycle regulation, particularly the role of p53, prevent damaged cells from entering S phase?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the origins of replication, and why are they significant in DNA replication?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are S cyclin-dependent kinases (Scdks) essential for the G1 to S phase transition?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the primary function of cell cycle regulation in the context of DNA damage?