So in this video we're gonna talk about antibodies. And the reason we're talking about antibodies in the protein binding section is because antibodies are proteins and there are entire function is to bind to the other things for destruction or recognition. So antibodies are proteins that are sometimes they're called immunoglobulin proteins and they're produced by the immune system. Um And so antibodies are really responsible for helping the body defend and respond to foreign molecules, viruses, bacteria, whatever it is. And so they recognize what's known as an antigen, which is kind of any foreign molecule that could be a foreign amino acid for instance, or it could be a foreign protein. Could be a foreign bacteria or cell wall or any of these structures that aren't naturally produced by um by the animal cell. So for human cells when we talk about it and these are really specific. So generally they don't recognize the entire antigen. They recognize a portion of the antigen called an epic tope. So that's going to be a very small specific region that the antibody binds on the antigen. The antibody binds the antigens episode. So antibodies are shaped, we're looking at what the shape of the protein is like a why it has a heavy and light chain segment, you don't need to necessarily know this. Um You will if you ever take immunology but right now we don't need to know about this. Um But generally the regions um that recognize and again are called variable regions. Um And then so there are two kind of segments here, there's a variable region but then there's also a constant region and the constant region is constant among all the groups of antibodies with the variable region changing based on the antigens episode. So antibodies are extremely precise and they actually have the ability to tell the difference between a single amino acid. So there was a single amino acid change that antibody is not going to bind. So these are super super specific. So if we look at what it and two antibody looks like you can see here there's the Y. Shape and you have this antigen binding site here which is gonna be the variable region. And then all of these blue parts down here will be the constant region. And so this is where the antigen binds which you can see this antigen binding here. And you have all these different antigens for instance and each one of them is going to bind a different antibody and they're really really specific. So that's antibody. So now let's move on.

