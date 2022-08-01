Okay. So in this video we're going to talk about enzymes, We've talked about enzymes a lot, but I'm going to bring them up and mention them again here because enzymes are extremely important examples of protein binding. And so enzymes are proteins that help to catalyze or speed up reactions. And how they do that is they actually bind to what's known as a substrate and this is a substrate is going to be a special Liggan that binds to enzymes. And it also binds to an active site which is very similar to the binding site. It's exactly the same. It's just an enzymes we call it active site on the enzyme. And so once it binds this active site that stabilizes the state that allows the energy to lower and that speeds up the chemical reaction allows the chemical reaction to take place. So many pharmaceutical drugs target this and sort of inhibit enzymes in order to exert their effects because that's going to affect protein binding in some way. And so if we look at enzyme binding, what you can see. So here's a sort of a model here where you have um an enzyme here and it's bound to a substrate and it causes some type of chemical reaction to take place where the where the substrate is released and something and it changes its some type of chemical reaction that changes the substrate. And so here you can see it interacts with it at a binding site, this active site here which is in blue site and that's where the or the enzyme is interacting with its substrate or leg in. So enzymes are a really great example of protein binding. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts