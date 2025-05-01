Recall the function and structure of each option: Mitochondria are double-membraned organelles responsible for energy production and do not contain filamentous structures. The cytoskeleton is a network of protein filaments that provides structural support and facilitates intracellular transport. The endoplasmic reticulum is a membranous organelle involved in protein and lipid synthesis, and the Golgi apparatus is responsible for modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins.