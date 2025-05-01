Which component of the cytoskeleton is primarily responsible for moving chromosomes during cell division?
A
Microtubules
B
Actin filaments
C
Myosin fibers
D
Intermediate filaments
1
Understand the role of the cytoskeleton in cell division: The cytoskeleton is a network of protein filaments that provides structural support and facilitates intracellular transport and cell division.
Identify the specific task in question: Moving chromosomes during cell division involves separating sister chromatids and ensuring they are distributed to daughter cells.
Recall the components of the cytoskeleton: The cytoskeleton consists of three main types of filaments—microtubules, actin filaments, and intermediate filaments. Each has distinct functions.
Focus on microtubules: Microtubules are dynamic filaments composed of tubulin proteins. They form the mitotic spindle, which attaches to chromosomes at the kinetochore and facilitates their movement during anaphase of mitosis.
Eliminate other options: Actin filaments are involved in cell shape and motility, myosin fibers are motor proteins that interact with actin, and intermediate filaments provide structural support but do not move chromosomes. Therefore, microtubules are the correct answer.
