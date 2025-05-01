Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, where does ribosome assembly primarily occur before ribosomal subunits are exported to the cytoplasm?
Match the following nuclear locations to its function
i. Nuclear pore complexes _________
ii. Nuclear lamina _________
iii. Nucleolus _________
iv. Nuclear Envelope _________
a. Matrix of proteins that provide nuclear shape and structure
b. Processing of ribosomes
c. Separate the nucleus from the cytoplasm
d. Allow for transport between the nucleus and cytoplasm