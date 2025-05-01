Multiple Choice
In the context of mRNA export and nuclear structures, what is the membrane surrounding the nucleus called?
Match the following nuclear locations to its function
i. Nuclear pore complexes _________
ii. Nuclear lamina _________
iii. Nucleolus _________
iv. Nuclear Envelope _________
a. Matrix of proteins that provide nuclear shape and structure
b. Processing of ribosomes
c. Separate the nucleus from the cytoplasm
d. Allow for transport between the nucleus and cytoplasm
Import of molecules into the nucleus requires the use of importin and RAN-GTP. When RAN-GTP binds to importin, what happens to the molecule?