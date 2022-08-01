Okay, so now I'm going to talk about insulin signaling and the reason that I'm doing this is because it's an example of how different things work together um to have a certain function in the South. It's really simplified though. Um So first we're going to focus on insulin and glucose gin and these are two proteins that work together to maintain stable blood glucose sugar level in the sales. So there are two hormones these that I mentioned. So after you eat, there's a ton of glucose and sugar in the bloodstream from the food that you eat. So what this happens is there's a lot of blood or a lot of glucose in the bloodstream. This triggers the production of insulin, insulin then asked to bind insulin receptors. Now once these insulin receptors are activated, this triggers a lot of different pathways. One of these pathways is the protein kinase B phosphor relation is you're gonna trigger vesicles fusion import of glucose into the cell um and other pathways as well. But after you take in all that glucose into the cell, which happens here, your blood glucose levels dropped. And so what happens then is insulin receptors, insulin's not being produced. So the receptors are not being activated and when they're not being activated, the cell then switches on its um increase in the secretion of glucose jen this other hormone, Once this hormone is secreted, this causes it to bind to different receptors and stimulated a variety of other signaling pathways that have to do with blood glucose maintenance. So here's an example of insulin. So you have insulin binds to the receptor. This activates a variety of different pathways. You don't need to know about these pathways, But you can see here that just in this very simple drawing, it results in a ton of different cellular responses just in the process of maintaining this blood glucose level. So complex pathways, even in this simple example. So with that, let's not move on.

Hide transcripts