Integration of Multiple Pathways

Hi in this video, I'm gonna be talking about integration of multiple signaling pathways. So signaling pathways do not at all work independently of each other. So they're not linear pathways. Instead they're connected um called signaling networks. They're connected via Crosstalk via interactions via all these different ways. So they can be connected because there's numerous extra cellular signals which all activate different things at the same time. Um protein kindness is activated by one pathway are involved in other pathways. And once those kindnesses are activated they just go on and activate lots of different things whether or not it's in the same pathway. So there's this overlap and then you have crosstalk between second messengers which what that means is that you have the second messengers that are going on but they don't just activate something or pass that message to one, they pass that message to really anything that they have the ability to so they're huge pathways. Now they can be positive and negative interaction. So things like feedback loops or the end product mediates the activity of an earlier product. So this mediation could either activate or stimulate but it could also inhibit. So it would be positive, positive and negative. Um You have these things called feed forward relays and this is where the activity of one component stimulates a really distant downstream component. Um So if something like say product too is like really active, it can go forward and activate Product seven and that would be like really far down a signaling pathway. And so um the signaling networks in the cell are extremely complex which is kind of just the summary of this. So there's 1500 receptors, 700 kindly sponsored cases in around 2000 transcription factors and they all work in interconnected and cross talk anyways. So here's an example of what this looks like. You obviously don't need to know all these abbreviations, but just realize anytime there's text here, this is a different protein making something, doing something, there's all these different receptors and this is just a sample, right? Like I said, there were 1500 receptors and I'm showing 1234567899 of them. So you can imagine how much is going on in the cell at one time with these signaling pathways. It's a freaking crap time. So with that let's now turn the page.

