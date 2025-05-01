What is the primary function of vesicles in eukaryotic cells?
A
To replicate DNA during cell division
B
To synthesize proteins from amino acids
C
To transport molecules between different cellular compartments
D
To generate ATP for cellular energy
1
Understand the role of vesicles in eukaryotic cells: Vesicles are small, membrane-bound sacs that play a critical role in transporting molecules within the cell.
Eliminate incorrect options: Vesicles are not directly involved in DNA replication during cell division, as this process occurs in the nucleus and involves enzymes like DNA polymerase.
Eliminate another incorrect option: Vesicles do not synthesize proteins. Protein synthesis occurs in ribosomes, which may be free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
Eliminate the third incorrect option: Vesicles are not responsible for generating ATP. ATP production occurs in the mitochondria through processes like oxidative phosphorylation.
Conclude the correct function: Vesicles are primarily responsible for transporting molecules, such as proteins and lipids, between different cellular compartments, such as the endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and plasma membrane.
