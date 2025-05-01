- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins: Videos & Practice Problems
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins Practice Problems
Which of the following correctly describes the starting and ending points of the secretory pathway?
Which vesicle coat protein is primarily involved in transport from the ER to the Golgi?
A vesicle is unable to fuse with its target membrane. Which SNARE protein malfunction could be responsible for this issue?
Describe the sequence of events that occur after a vesicle fuses with its target membrane, focusing on the role of ATP and NSF.
Why is specificity in vesicular transport crucial, and how do SNARE proteins ensure this specificity?
How do GTPases ensure the proper coat proteins are recruited during vesicle formation?
What could be a potential consequence if SNARE proteins fail to ensure vesicle fusion with the correct target membrane?
A researcher observes a vesicle moving from the plasma membrane to the lysosome. Which vesicular transport pathway is this vesicle likely following?
A cell is observed to have a defect in COP I protein function. Predict the impact this would have on vesicular transport.
Evaluate the impact of a mutation that prevents dynamin from hydrolyzing GTP. How would this affect vesicle budding?
A cell exhibits non-specific vesicle fusion, leading to cellular dysfunction. Which SNARE protein malfunction could be responsible?
Predict the outcome if a mutation prevents cargo receptors from binding to adapter proteins during vesicle formation.
Evaluate the impact of a GTPase malfunction that prevents coat protein recruitment. How would this affect vesicular transport?