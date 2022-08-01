Okay, so now we're gonna talk more about specifically human evolution. So chimpanzees and humans diverged From a common ancestor. And because they did that they're actually, our genomes are very similar to chimpanzee genomes are 98% similarity between the two genomes. So we look quite different. We do things quite differently than chimpanzees. So what is different? Well, a major region that's different are these regions called human accelerated regions. And they are conserved areas of the genome that had underwent rapid evolution between the chimpanzee and human diversion. So in human genome there's around 50 sites that are considered human accelerated regions. Um and around 25% of these are actually in genes that control brain development. So just sort of looking at the chromosomes and human versus chimpanzee, you can see that it really looks so similar. There's this kind of difference here. But other than that, I mean it's hard to tell just looking at these pictures differences between the human chromosomes and chimpanzee chromosomes. So um that's human and chimpanzees. What about human variation? So human variation exist between individuals. That's what gives us different hair colors, different eye colors, different heights, maybe even potentially different personalities. And so but we're all still human. So what how much variation is acceptable to still be a human while around one in 1000 nucleotides differs between one individual person and another. So between me and you, we have about one and every 1000. So that totals about three million genetic differences between me and between you and these differences are really um can be termed a lot of different things. There are a lot of different differences. One of the differences are called single nucleotide polymorphisms or snips. And they are differences in the genome of one population and another. So that population can be sort of a group of people who live in a certain area. So that can be you know, population of Kenyans versus populations of alaskans. Um single nucleotide polymorphisms of course would exist between those two groups. So if we were to choose rant to people randomly, me and you for instance, um we would differ by about 2.5 times 10 to the six steps, huge number of these like single nucleotide polymorphisms are single nucleotide changes within the genome. Now there is other differences that we can have. These are called copy number variations. So there we've already talked about gene duplication, a lot different number of gene copies. Well um that can sometimes in certain genes they need all these gene copies, they need 10 gene copies over 15 gene copies. Um and between individuals, the number of gene copies present can differ. I can have one, you can have five. Um So that would be a copy number variations. There's another thing that's really similar but instead of jean it's actually just nucleotides and these are called C. A repeats. And so these are strings of repeating C. And a nucleotides and of course they're very prone to mutations But they also differ between different people. I could have 300 c. A repeats. You could have 600 repeats. And these are because they're so prone to mutation, they actually differ between every person. And so this is how DNA fingerprinting works. So if we go to our Crime scene shows and they say oh we're going to use DNA to determine who did this. Um this this crime. Well what they're doing is they're doing DNA fingerprinting. So they're looking at sea A repeats and saying well that person the person the D. N. A. We collected from the crime has 300 C. A. Repeats and this person has 289. So they didn't do it but this one has 300. So they're really linked to the crime. So that's C. A repeat. So um I'm gonna show you this sort of map of the world. Here's the title model of genetic variation of different human populations. And let me back up and see human populations exist throughout the world. And all of these here these sort of boxes sort of are just different genes that exists in these populations. And you can see that you know these uh these colors are are similar. They exist in all of the organisms or all of the humans on earth but the order and the length and things these things can differ. Um And these can be single nucleotide polymorphisms. They can be repeats. Um They can be copy number variations. But in these different populations of people, there is this variation between humans on Earth. So with that, let's let's move on.

Hide transcripts