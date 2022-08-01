Hi in this topic we're gonna be talking about transpose sins and viruses. So the first thing we're going to talk about is mobile genetic elements which are defined as jumping genes. And these are small DNA segments that are found on every single cell. And so what they do is they actually insert themselves into any D. N. A. Sequence within a cell but they cannot leave. So it's not like they can sort of you know reproduce themselves and jump between cells. They're stuck in a single cell but within that cell they can jump all over the place within the genome. So surprisingly they make up a fairly large proportion of the genome about 50%. Um And even more surprisingly is that they really have no function. People call them selfish genes because they don't do anything other than just copy themselves and insert into the genome. And they can insert anywhere they can in certain genes they can insert in regulatory sequences. They can insert in centrum ears and telomeres and any chromosome they want to they can just sort of insert themselves. And so who discovered these? This is a name you're gonna want to know. Her name is barbara mcclintock. And she was actually studying corn. You may see this is maize for all you non farmers out there. That's just the type of corn. Um And she discovered them in the 19 forties. So she was really instrumental in finding these and that's probably a name that you may be quizzed about in the future. And so since then we found that there are really two types. There are D. N. A. Transpose sins, Your mobile genetic elements and retro transpose sins which instead of using D. N. A. U. R. N. A. And there are the two major families of mobile genetic elements. Now another type of mobile genetic element that you may hear about are actually viral genomes. Especially retro viral genomes retroviral very similar to the retro transpose since they use RNA. Um We'll talk about them more in different topics but viral genomes can actually insert themselves into the genome. Very similar ways that mobile genetic elements do and they have the ability to um sometimes occasionally move around especially when they're first infecting the cell. Can insert themselves in the genome kind of anywhere they want. So if we just look at this example here let me move out of the way. You can see here there's a transpose on and a gene and that transposon can move and insert itself into the gene. Now it doesn't always have to insert itself into the gene. It could it could have inserted. Well it's already there but it could insert it here. You can insert there. It kind of can insert anywhere but sometimes they do insert into jeans and that can cause some serious effects. So now let's move on

