Cell Biology13. Intracellular Protein TransportER Processing and Transport
Match the following term with its definition 

I. Co-translational import     ______________________ 

II. Post-translational import ______________________ 

III. ER retention signal         ______________________ 

IV. Translocon                      ______________________ 


A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER

B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER 

C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated 

D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated

