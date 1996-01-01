Match the following term with its definition
I. Co-translational import ______________________
II. Post-translational import ______________________
III. ER retention signal ______________________
IV. Translocon ______________________
A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER
B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER
C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated
D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated
Master ER Import with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning