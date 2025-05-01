- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
ER Processing and Transport: Videos & Practice Problems
ER Processing and Transport Practice Problems
What is the role of the signal recognition particle (SRP) in co-translational import of proteins into the ER?
A protein with a mutated ER retention signal is found in the Golgi apparatus. What is the most likely reason for this mislocalization?
How does the order of start and stop transfer sequences determine the topology of a multi-pass transmembrane protein?
A protein fails to fold correctly in the ER due to a defect in glycosylation. Which step in the glycosylation process is most likely disrupted?
A cell is unable to release certain proteins into the extracellular space. Which defect in GPI anchor processing could explain this?
A mutation in a protein prevents its proper glycosylation in the ER. What is a likely consequence of this mutation?
In a multi-pass transmembrane protein, what determines whether a sequence acts as a start or stop transfer sequence?
Design an experiment to test the role of the SRP in co-translational import of proteins into the ER.
Evaluate the impact of a GTPase-deficient SRP receptor on protein translocation into the ER.
What distinguishes a single-pass transmembrane protein from a multi-pass transmembrane protein?
A researcher discovers a new protein that is improperly folded and non-functional. Which glycosylation-related defect could be responsible?
Propose a method to study the effect of protein disulfide isomerase deficiency on protein folding in the ER.
Evaluate the potential consequences of a malfunctioning unfolded protein response in a cell.